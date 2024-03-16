Cape Town International Jazz Festival returns, revamped

Cape Town - The much-anticipated Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) makes a grand return and boasts an all-new format with a jam-packed line-up of A-class musicians. The festival is all set to ignite stages and connect music enthusiasts. The much loved jazz music festival also makes a temporary departure from its traditional March slot, this year's festival re-emerges on May 3 and 4 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Jazz lovers all over South Africa are getting ready to flock to the Mother City to enjoy the much-loved event. The new additions will see jazz enthusiasts spoilt with masterclasses, as Matt Bianco, Kokoroko and The Yussef Dayes Experience make their way to Cape Town to join an all-star South African line-up. Nduduzo Makhathini Trio featuring Omagugu (SA) . Picture: Arthur Dlamini Four reimagined stages will welcome artists and festivalgoers for Africa's premier jazz celebration. Formerly known as Kippies, Moses Molelekwa, and Rosies, these stages now bear the illustrious names of Sapphire, Ruby, Emerald respectively, add a new outside stage Topaz, and the scene is set for a sparkling showcase of both seasoned maestros and rising stars from across the globe.

Top acts on the bill include Matt Bianco (UK), Kokoroko (UK), The Yussef Dayes Experience (UK), Nduduzo Makhathini Trio featuring Omagugu (SA), Mandisi Dyantyis (SA), Zoë Modiga (SA), Carlo Mombelli & the Prisoners of Strange (SA), Billy Monama (SA), Radio Sechaba (SA), Benjamin Jephta presents “Born coloured, not born-free” (SA) and Kujenga (SA). Head of talent at CTIJF, Lindsay Rhoda, said that revellers are in for an electrifying fusion of heritage and innovation that is sure to appeal to local and international audiences. “We have worked hard over the past few months to compile a programme that pays homage to the heritage of our jazz roots, but also speaks to the exciting future of music that is embracing all jazz-related genres as anthems for a new tomorrow.”

With over a month to go, patrons are urged to purchase tickets to the various tiers of hospitality which opened for sales on March 11. Get comfy and make sure you've got the best seats in the house with the all-new Flavour Junction, which is located on the ground floor, outside, alongside the Topaz stage. This space will give patrons access to food trucks, a selection of bars, and tantalising treats, for those seeking a more refined dining experience, a selection of upscale options await just beyond the main stage. With the event going cashless, patrons are advised to make us of the Howler system. Festival organisers, espAfrika, have also unveiled a revamped VIP hospitality offering that epitomises the spirit of camaraderie.

Introducing Jazz Ensemble, a luxurious lounge boasting a sumptuous buffet and complimentary beverages, serving as the ideal gathering point for socialising and networking. Meanwhile, Jazz Café offers an alternative experience for those wanting a little more than a general admission ticket, which grants access to complimentary catering and a dedicated cash bar. General admission festival ticket cost R950 per night per person which gives access to Sapphire and Topaz stages.