Moonchild Sanelly says she had to start from scratch after her millions were wiped out

Johannesburg - After many fans and local celebrities demonstrated support for Makhadzi’s claims that she had been exploited by her record company, Moonchild Sanelly also revealed she had lost millions of rand. Sanelisiwe Twisha, known as Moonchild Sanelly, says that she had to start from zero after her millions were taken in South Africa.

Without giving detailed information about her ordeal, Twisha assured Makhadzi that she would be okay. “Sending my love to @MakhadziSA You’ve got this, boo. They cleaned out my millions in SA, and I just bought a house, having started from scratch again. “Ur the money!!! Always remember that!!! You’ll be okay baby. It’s gonna be a chapter in your best-selling book of life; let them laugh,” shared Twisha on Twitter.

Having worked with the record label for years, Makhadzi claimed on social media that she had never received a cent from her sales. “I signed with Open Mic only for three years. In those three years, I dropped four albums. I have never received a cent of my sales. Some of my albums reached platinum, and some reached gold. And a lot of hit songs reached platinum and gold. But I continue to work without complaining.” In legal documents doing the rounds on social media, Open Mic Productions revealed that claims publicly made by Makhadzi were false and defamatory and demanded an apology.

“Your client alleges that she is or was being treated like a ‘slave’ and was not paid a single cent. These allegations are patently false and defamatory.” The production company disclosed all payments made to Makhadzi after she claimed she did not receive money from the company. “We annex hereto a schedule of some of the payments advanced by our client to yours, totalling an amount of R7 956 084.86 as well as a further payment of R300 000 made by our client to TW Property under the reference ‘Makhadzi House Deposit as annexures A & B’, respectively.