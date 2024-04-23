Darshan Doshi Trio a must-see jazz fusion powerhouse at Cape Town Jazz Festival

Drummer extraordinaire Darshan Doshi is set to lead his trio with a hybrid kit at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), promising a fusion of genres that will captivate audiences. In a recent interview, Darshan discussed his musical journey, collaboration with saxophonist Mark Hartsuch and bassist Tony Grey, and the unique blend of sounds that festival goers can expect.

The Darshan Doshi Trio is a must-see act on the CTIJF line-up, with an offering that comprises world-class musicians at the peak of their artistry. Saxophonist Mark Hartsuch's collaborations with luminaries like AR Rahman and Ranjit Barot, alongside Tony Grey's impressive resumé featuring John McLaughlin and Hiromi, add layers of depth to the ensemble. And at the heart of it all is Darshan Doshi, a prodigious talent whose journey began at the tender age of two under the guidance of his father, leading to a remarkable career spanning Bollywood film, collaborations with top Indian composers, and now, international performances.

Darshan's collaboration with Mark and Tony, born out of the challenges of lockdown, culminated in the critically acclaimed recording "Better Than Sax." Excited about their upcoming live performance at CTIJF, Darshan shared insights into their eclectic repertoire. “This is actually going to be the first time where three of us physically play together - I'm really excited,” he said.

He said festival goers can expect a jazz, a lot of jazz, and Indian-inspired fusion. “There is also a bit of rock, and a bit of drum and bass. Mark is going to have an Ableton set up, and I'll be using a more hybrid kit. “So, it's going to be mixed genres, but you will see more of a jazz fusion element in this band. I really hope that the people in Cape Town enjoy this.”

The trio promises then to be a dynamic sonic experience that defies convention. Reflecting on his approach to drum solos, Darshan emphasises the importance of spontaneity while drawing from his foundation in Indian Carnatic music. He encourages aspiring musicians to embrace diverse styles and prioritise rudimental practice to build a strong musical foundation, and to practice, practice, practice.

Darshan's dedication to innovation is evident in his endorsement of leading brands like Pearl Drums, Zildjian Cymbals, and Evans Drumheads. He continually seeks to push boundaries and explore new sounds, collaborating with artists to create fresh, genre-defying music. As the Darshan Doshi Trio prepares to take the stage at CTIJF, audiences can anticipate a boundary-pushing performance that celebrates the rich tapestry of jazz fusion and showcases the virtuosity of its talented members.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience their electrifying blend of music at this year's festival. For ticket information for the CTIJF Main Event that takes place May 3 to 4, 2024, there are some house rules to remember, such as: – No under 10s and no pass outs allowed.

– Weekend Pass R1500 per person. – General admission festival ticket at R950 per night per person which gives access to Kippies and Manenberg stages. – Surcharge tickets are in operation for Rosies and Moses Molelekwa stages at R30 per person per show.