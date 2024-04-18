Enjoy a spicy gastronomic feast at Cape Town’s Festival of Fire

The Mother City is alive with a range of fun-filled adventures for everyone to enjoy this weekend. Whether you are a foodie looking to fire up your taste buds, a wine enthusiast who also wants to improve your fitness levels or simply looking to enjoy the seasonal change, below are a few events you should check out.

Festival of Fire 2024 The weather might be getting cooler as an autumn chill is the air. So if you are looking to heat things up, then the latest edition of he Festival of Fire if for you. The festival will see a wide variety of food trucks, stalls and local vendors celebrating chilli in their unique way.

This includes a diverse selection of chilli-infused and chilli-inspired products.The outdoor gathering promises to be a gastronomical feast if you enjoy some spice in your life. “Whether you prefer a mild kick or a full-on fiery burn, there’s something just for you,” the event organisers said. “Join us for a day of fiery fun and immerse yourself in a world of heat, thrills, mouth-watering cuisine and remarkable locally produced products designed for the bold, the young at heart and anyone who simply loves all things chilli.”

There will also be lots of cold beer to cool your taste buds after all that heat as well as other beverages and snacks to enjoy. With chilli the highlight, there will also be cooking demonstrations, tasting experiences and international-level chilli competitions with many prizes up for grabs. These competitions will be overseen by celebrity judges, which include Prim Reddy, Pete Goffe-Wood and Hein Scholtz, while guests can also cast their votes for the event’s Hot Sauce Competition finalists.

There will also be a kid-friendly chilli chocolate competition. Meanwhile, guest speakers will be on hand to provide expert advice on how to turn chilli seeds into your own spicy garden. Attendees can also enjoy live music, a treasure hunt and other exciting challenges and surprises.

“The festival promises to be an immersive and unforgettable experience on this year's calendar,” organisers added. “Whether you are a local resident, a chilli aficionado, or someone seeking a delightful day out, the festival provides a fantastic opportunity to connect with the chilli community, support local businesses and forge new friendships.” Where: The Cape Town Ostrich Ranch.

When: Saturday, April 20, from 10am. Cost: R90 per person through Quicket. The Noordhoek Common. Picture: Instagram. Celebrating Autumn

The start of a new season brings with it a chance for a fresh start and this event is the perfect chance to celebrate autumn and connect with nature. “Come and join us for a special morning of connecting to the Earth's seasons through storytelling, collecting natural treasures, making, creating and playing in the leaves,” say event organisers Some of the other activities which are planned include making and decorating autumn lanterns as well as enjoying a seasonal fruit snack and a warm drink.

Children are also welcome to attend the event but those under five will need to be supervised by an adult or an older sibling. As this is an outdoor event, attendees are urged to wear warm and comfortable clothing and shoes. In the case of bad weather, this event will be moved to an indoor location.

Where: The Noordhoek Common. When: Friday, April 19. Cost: R350 per person from Quicket.

The Bloemendal Wine Estate. Picture: Instagram. 5km Wine Tasting Fun Run Enjoy the great outdoors and some wine this weekend. The 5km Wine Tasting Fun Run is suitable for all fitness levels as you can choose to walk, jog or run the five kilometre route in the scenic Bloemendal vineyards.

Along the path, there will be five wine tasting stations to stop at and enjoy. These wines will all be co-ordinated for the occasion and will be selected from an award-winning boutique. Along the way, you can also enjoy the crisp autumn air and the beautiful surroundings.

“Gather your friends and family for a unique run through the vineyards, ending off with a glass of award-winning Bloemendal Wine at The Rosé Garden,” organisers said. Where: The Bloemendal Wine Estate. When: Sunday, April 21, from 10am.