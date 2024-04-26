CTIJF 2024: dive into jazz mastery with Spotify’s free masterclasses at Artscape

Music enthusiasts and aspiring musicians are gearing up for a day of inspiration and learning as the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) prepares to host a series of free-to-attend masterclasses at the Artscape Theatre Centre. Sponsored by the global streaming platform Spotify, with support from Artscape and Ozow, the masterclasses on May 4 promise to be an enriching experience for attendees, providing unique insights into the world of jazz music from renowned industry professionals.

The line-up of masterclass instructors features a diverse array of talent, including highly acclaimed South African pianist and composer known for his innovative approach to jazz music, Nduduzo Makhathini. Darshan Doshi Trio featuring Mark Hartsuch and Tony Grey, led by the talented percussionist Darshan Doshi, is known for its dynamic fusion of jazz, Indian classical music, and contemporary sounds. Their masterclass is expected to offer a unique perspective on musical fusion and collaboration.

Yussef Dayes from the UK, and notable for his ground-breaking work as a drummer and producer, is set to share his expertise with attendees. Grammy-nominated vocalist Gretchen Parlato and acclaimed guitarist Lionel Loueke are instructors in a masterclass on connection, interaction, composition for vocalists and instrumentalists. Also hosting a special masterclass, is the series’ sponsor, Spotify, whose Phiona Okuma - Head of Music Sub-Saharan Africa, will lead a session on “Spotify for Artists”, along with Warren Bokwe - Lead, Music Strategy and Operations SSA, and Jodie Tabisher - Artist and Label Partnership Manager, South Africa.

Together, they will provide attendees with valuable insights into the digital landscape of music distribution and promotion. South African jazz vocalist and businesswoman, Bev Scott-Brown, will guide the sessions on the day. For Marlene Le Roux, the CEO of Artscape, hosting these educational and music appreciation sessions is at the core of Artscape’s mission to instil a love of the performing arts and to emphasise sustainable theatre practice, education, and development in the space.

“Jazz has become an integral art form presented at Artscape, with a special focus on developing young jazz musicians through our Youth Jazz Programme. We are delighted to partner with the Cape Town International Jazz Festival as host for a series of Jazz Workshops,” Le Roux said. “It remains imperative that we continue to provide skills development within the Jazz genre to foster the investment of cultural democratization of our country. “Opportunities such as these remain a crucial stepping-stone that provides access to significant role players in the industry while providing skills development within the Jazz genre. This enables young Jazz musicians to take the experience forward into their careers and educate others in the process.”

Meanwhile, Italian guitarist and vocalist, and now Cape Town resident, Francesca Biancoli is gearing to mesmerise audiences at the CTIJF with her soulful vocals and a brand-new band. Joining Biancoli on stage are, Marlon Witbooi on drums, Roderick McKay on keys, Nicholas Williams on bass, and Ryan on guitar, creating a dynamic blend of jazz, gospel, and a touch of hip hop. Biancoli also hints at a jazz surprise for her performance, urging festival-goers to come and experience it first-hand. “My upbringing was listening to soul music and jazz all the time, and I guess I’m a product of what I listened to when I was little.

“There is a little bit of everything there, with mostly jazz influences and so on. It’s really natural and organic.” Biancoli’s musical journey has taken her from the jazz halls of Italy to the vibrant stages of Cape Town. After winning a competition at the Arcevia Jazz Feast, she embarked on an exchange programme at UCT, where she fell in love with the city’s music scene. To book for the free masterclasses, register via: https://www.capetown-jazzfest.com/ctijf-2024-masterclass-registration-form/