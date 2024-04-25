Animal welfare sound alarm after dogs poisoned by suspected tik-laced faeces

An animal welfare organisation in Cape Town are warning pet owners to be vigilant, following traces of what appears to be tik or a similar substance in locations across the city that had resulted in the poisoning of a dog in more than one alleged incident in Claremont and Camps Bay. The most recent incident, resulted in the animal being hospitalised.

This comes after a Claremont dog owner found herself in a panic on Monday morning, April 15, when her 7-month-old adopted dog, Larry, had to be rushed to the vet after he allegedly accidentally ingested drug-tainted human faeces. The incident is said to have occurred when Larry discovered the harmful substance in a flower bed on the sidewalk in Claremont. According to the Animal Welfare Society of SA (AWS SA) the owner, recounted the alarming experience, stating that Larry appeared “spaced out” shortly after returning home, and his condition rapidly deteriorated, prompting emergency veterinary treatment for suspected poisoning.

Later that evening, the dog experienced another distressing episode, characterised by paranoia, erratic behaviour, and a racing heart rate. “Her sister, a qualified animal behaviourist who walks a few groups of dogs at the Glen in Camps Bay has had two similar experiences with her own dog. “She has also established that there have been other incidents at Keurboom Park and Rondebosch Common – both popular venues for dog walkers,” the organisation said.

The vet attending to Larry strongly suspected that the faeces contained traces of tik or a similar substance. “Drug-tainted human ‘poop’ is not uncommon and we urge all pet owners to be extra vigilant when out for a stroll with their dogs especially in parks and other public places frequented by drug users and other undesirables who defecate in the bushes and have no qualms about discarding their toxic drug paraphernalia in flower beds and other areas easily accessible to pet,” stated AWS SA spokesperson, Allan Perrins. Larry has thankfully made a full recovery and is back to his usual antics but his owner describes the incident as very scary and going forward plans to have a ready supply of activated charcoal on hand to render emergency first aid.