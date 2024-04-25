Slain Atlantis cop honoured at memorial service

Slain Atlantis Sergeant Adion Mahoney was remembered as a proud policeman during a memorial service on Wednesday. The 44-year-old officer was shot and killed when he and his partner responded to a domestic violence incident last week at a property in Klapmuts Street, Mamre.

The suspect was later killed after he allegedly fired shots at the police who found him in a hideout. SAPS provincial management led by commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen, colleagues, and friends and family of Mahoney gathered on Wednesday morning at a memorial service to honour his life. The service at Uniting Reformed Church in Robinvale was preceded by a wreath-laying ceremony at Atlantis police station where Mahoney was stationed.

Mahoney leaves behind his widow and three children. Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man handed himself over to police, accompanied by his lawyer, at about 8.30pm at Maitland SAPS in connection with the attempted murder of a SAPS member in Kensington on Monday.

Two police constables attached to Kensington police station had approached three individuals under suspicious circumstances on the corners of Lugmag Avenue and Drommedaris Road in Ysterplaat for the purpose of questioning when one fled on foot. The suspect then fired shots at the police officers and wounded a 34-year-old constable. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the firearm that was suspected to be used in the shooting was discovered at a premises in William Taylor Street, Bellville South, by members attached to Anti-Gang Unit on Tuesday.