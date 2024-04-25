Network connects with Brian Mpono

Brian Mpono, 40, CEO of the Oceans uMhlanga mixed-use development, is often described as an ambassador for tourism, and foreign and local investment, into Durban and KwaZulu-Natal. In 2009, he started his own biodiesel business and his foray into the energy sector led to an introduction to businessman and philanthropist Vivian Reddy.

Mpono worked his way up to becoming Chief of Staff (Reddy’s right-hand man), Head of Corporate Affairs, to Executive Director of Edison Power Group (EPG). Alongside his position at EPG he was driving and leading the R700 million funding for the hotel development, Radisson Blu Durban. Mpono spoke to Network about the challenges and opportunities for business in KZN. 1. Is there an enabling environment for investors in Durban and KZN?

Absolutely! There is an enabling environment and testament to that is the most iconic development to date, which is the international property award winning R4.3 billion Oceans uMhlanga mixed-use development. This catalytic project has created a very positive and optimistic outlook and says if you look at the cracks, you will not be able to see the beauty of the paintwork that is before you. We managed to successfully get Radisson Blu, an international hotel brand, to put its name on the hotel portion of Oceans uMhlanga, and adjoining that is the world class Ocean’s shopping mall, which is made up of the Platinum Walk where you have Versace, Dolce and Gabbana, Gucci, Jimmy Choo, Maxhosa, Burberry, Michael Kors; all these top international brands expressed their confidence in our development and if that is not indicative of an enabling environment, then I am not sure what is. There is an endless list of negative sentiments about Durban and KZN but Vivian Reddy and his co-developer Rob Alexander invested in the city of Durban, because these two pioneering industrialists and giants of business in the province and the country are testament to how business understands the need to spot opportunities and gaps, and to make things work even if the environment is a bit rough around the edges. The result is that more than 20 000 jobs have been created during the timeline of the development .

2. What enables you to remain passionate about the business of tourism, foreign and local investment in Durban and the province? As long as our unemployment figures in the country remain at a high I will not stop with my passion to attract investment and be a strong advocate. Vivian Reddy gave me an opportunity years ago and I have a never ending task of making sure that I give others similar opportunities, and I serve and support his vision. You cannot live on an island of prosperity surrounded by a sea of poverty. 3. At an event with the Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, you passionately advocated on behalf of emerging entrepreneurs and small business about the impact of load shedding. Why is this critical?

If big business struggles then there is a ripple effect on those who are seeking employment. Those who are unskilled or semi-skilled are the biggest constituency in society and the only question they want answered is ‘when will this problem be resolved’. We are going to face a social challenge if you do not involve them in the challenges and the solutions. If you disregard them it will be to the detriment of our own government. I feel in many instances the people only matter when it is time to vote and one day this is going to come back to bite us hard. 4. What’s your biggest thrill?

In essence, it is the opportunity to have an impact on the next person who is less fortunate than I am. Because I am blessed, I feel I have to enable the environment to be a blessing to multitudes, because I have been chosen and I am in a very privileged position and it's not about Brian. It's about how do I influence thoughts, government in order to have a positive impact on the fellow man, who is less fortunate than I am, who has not been exposed to the opportunities that I have been and who is putting their hand up and saying, I don't have resources? I am in a seat of business and company that allows me to be that voice and speak up for those who don't have a voice. I don’t work for Vivian Reddy’s businesses, I serve! 5.What are the two biggest trends for you right now?