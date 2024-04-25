King must no longer be used to settle ANC political scores, says DA

DA KwaZulu-Natal provincial leader Francois Rodgers has entered the fray in a dispute between the provincial government and King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, saying the king must no longer be used to settle ANC political scores. Last week, the KwaZulu-Natal government revoked the contract of the king’s cultural advisor Buzetsheni Mdletshe.

The king, in a statement on Tuesday responded to the axing of his cultural advisor, saying he ‘expressed his extreme displeasure in the disrespectful manner in which the KZN Government continues to treat him’. The office of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube had sent a letter to Mdletshe’s company Mavukefile Pty Ltd to inform him of the termination of his contract. The latest development stems from an incident on stage in Zululand on Saturday 16 March between between traditional prime minister to the Zulu Monarch, Thulasizwe Buthelezi and ANC provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma.

Duma took the mic away from Buthelezi, who was introducing the king, when Buthelezi started to make reference to the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal. Duma called on Mdletshe to introduce the king but he refused to do so, citing royal protocol where only the traditional prime minister can do this. The incident took place in full view of Zulu king Misuzulu KaZwelithini, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube at an event to commemorate King Dinizulu KaCetshwayo.

The Office of the Premier said that there was nothing untowards in revoking the contract of Mdletshe’s company and it was a matter of budgetary prudence. Rodgers, in a statement, said the dismissal of the King’s praise singer ‘without any form of consultation with either His Majesty or the Royal Household is highly disrespectful and unacceptable’. “Coincidentally, the ANC’s latest move comes just days after an embarrassing public spat between Buthelezi and Duma.

“The DA has consistently warned against using the King and the Royal Household to settle political scores. We have also repeatedly stated that the Legislature is a subject of the King – and not the other way round. “The DA has long called on the Legislature to engage with his Majesty on the creation of a self-sustainable commercial agricultural industry, utilizing the land he owns. This would include tourism as a revenue generating activity,” Rodgers said. He said this would allow the King and the Royal household become their own decision-makers.