Exxaro warns of hit to H1 profit but flags increased coal exports

By Promit Mukherjee

JOHANNESBURG - Exxaro Resources Ltd said on Tuesday first-half net income was likely to fall by as much as 34% due to one-off items though it expected higher coal exports and a favourable exchange rate to boost core earnings.

Exxaro said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure for companies in South Africa, for the six months ended June, would be between 11.42 rand($0.65)to 14.20 rand per share, or 18% to 34% lower. This is compared with 17.30 rand a year earlier.

HEPS were partly hurt by the accounting of a non-controlling interest for outside shareholders of Eyesizwe RF Proprietary, which is a special purpose private company that holds a 30% shareholding in Exxaro. It did not elaborate. It added that the results for the first-half and in the prior-year period were also influenced by various other once-off items.

However, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to increase by 12% to 28%, cheering investors who pushed up its shares rose more than 2%.