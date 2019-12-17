This is according to a research study conducted by the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI), with the Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority and the Institute of the Motor Industry UK.
The research project was prompted by the skills shortages and limited opportunities for upskilling artisans, not only in the retail industry but in the industry at large.
“We needed to ascertain whether it made financial sense for automotive employers in South Africa to take on apprentices,” said Jakkie Olivier, chief executive of RMI.
“We focused the research on three occupations: auto mechanic, body repair and spray paint. The research criteria was of three parts. First, to apply modern data collection and analysis techniques at automotive employers for the three trades. Next, to ascertain the estimated business value in rands that an apprentice can be expected to deliver. And lastly to develop a return on investment (ROI) calculator for use by employers,” he said.