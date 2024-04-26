Mduduzi Shabalala: Pressure is a privilege for Kaizer Chiefs

Mduduzi Shabalala’s quick transition from a boy to a man at Kaizer Chiefs has made him realise that “uneasy is the head that wears the crown”. Shabalala grew up as a staunch Orlando Pirates fan. But after his move into Chiefs’ youth structures, he had to change allegiances.

His heart has been fixed on the Amakhosi since then – so much so that it became his ultimate dream to play for the first team. That dream was realised during last season’s pre-season as the then-18-year-old signed his first professional contract with the Glamour Boys. But after being in and out of the team last season, he was expected to take the top flight by storm in the current campaign.

However, that hasn’t been the case. Instead, Shabalala has drowned with the team, doing little to save the club from enduring a nine-year barren run. That hasn’t gone down well with the 20-year-old, who’s not only been subjected to criticism on matchday, but on the streets and in social media as well. “It’s sad. It’s painful, waking up every day and seeing people doubting you, not having trust in you. Seeing people think that you are not a good player,” he said yesterday, ahead of tomorrow’s DSTV Premiership clash against SuperSport United in Polokwane (5.30pm kick-off).

“But I would say pressure is a privilege in such a big team – a big institution. Being in such a situation also teaches us how to be men – we are still young.” The criticism that Shabalala has endured stings. But he’s been man enough to admit that his performances have left a lot to be desired as well. “I wouldn’t lie to you, it hasn’t been a good start for me here at Kaizer Chiefs. It’s been ups and downs,” Shabalala soberly reflected.

“I think I have been missing a lot of chances in front of goal. But you know here in South Africa, good players are only those who score goals. “But for me, the goals will come at the right moment. Outside the field I am working hard, working on myself. At the right time, it will all come together.” Shabalala is right. There’s still ample time for him to improve with the team, given that he’s only 20 and in his second season as a professional.

He doesn’t want that only for himself, though, but for the club as well. He believes the youngsters in the team will take the Amakhosi back to the top one day. “We are the players that will be here when we are having a good time in the team,” said Shabalala, before admitting that won’t come easily. “We need to embrace the moment – suffer as the youngsters, and continue to work hard and hope for better results.”

90 + 8’| #RB 1 : 0 #KC



Full time score: (Mcineka 64’) Richards Bay FC 1 : 0 Kaizer Chiefs#Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem #Khosified pic.twitter.com/YeBCZq81hG — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) April 21, 2024 Shabalala has not only had to embrace Chiefs’ struggles, but also being compared to fellow youngsters, such as Orlando Pirates’ Relebohile Mofokeng, who’ve been doing well for their clubs. Mofokeng has had a fantastic season with the Buccaneers, and he’s been touted to walk away with the Young Player of the Season award for his exploits.

And while Shabalala would have loved to have matched Mofokeng’s exploits with Chiefs, he’s lauded youngsters who have been doing well this season. “Obviously, that’s pushing you as a player. But then again our situations are not the same. We were introduced into a team that hasn’t been winning,” Shabalala said. “But they’ve been in good surroundings and winning trophies. So, going into such a team, it’s easy to bring your A-game.

“But we are in a team where we are not identified as youngsters, but first-team players who bring their A-game in every game. “I am happy that people are comparing us. And I won’t lie, they are better than me. They are doing well and we need to give them their credit.”