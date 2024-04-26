Gerald Coetzee’s IPL ‘rhythm’ bodes well for Proteas’ World Cup hopes

OBAKENG MELETSE South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has had a solid start to his Indian Premier League season with the Mumbai Indians.

His efforts haven’t been enough, though, as his side remain rooted in the bottom half of the table, with only three wins from eight matches. Formerly with the Rajasthan Royals, the Bloemfontein-born right-arm quick seems to have found a home in Maharashtra, and has returned to action and put on performances like he’s never left, after he missed out on the second edition of the SA20 due to injury earlier in the year. “The body is good. I haven’t played since the beginning of the year, so getting into the tournament, the body feels like it’s catching a little bit of rhythm,” he said.

Coetzee has had an eye for the target in his short IPL career, picking up 12 wickets in just eight matches at an economy rate of 10.10 in a season where most of the bowlers have struggled to contain runs. He has best figures of 4-34, and has played every Mumbai game so far this season. “Luckily there is a lot of local knowledge. These guys have played everywhere – some of them have played IPL for the past 10 years, they know the venues really well. You take what you can from them and you learn.”

The 17th edition of the IPL has been like a buffet, serving out runs. With the tournament nearing the halfway mark, the batters have been feasting on runs, and there have been as many as nine centuries scored so far (three short of last season), with the highest team score of 287-3 belonging to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Just a few years ago, this would have made a competitive 50-over ODI score, but with the game having moved forward over the years, it is getting increasingly possible that such targets will be chased down in a T20 match, especially with the imbalance between bat and ball.

Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya has used Coetzee in all three phases in matches, and the Proteas paceman has adapted well and stepped up to the challenge.



Gerald Coetzee rounds up the clash. He credits much of that to how he keeps his game simple, while also having fun.

With a packed schedule that demands a lot of travelling and consistent performance, he also enjoys a good round of golf in his spare time just to get away from the game as he recharges. The Mumbai Indians still have a chance to turn their season around and with signs of good form, Coetzee has all the tools to lead from the front, with one eye also on the Proteas’ charge to the T20 World Cup in June. “It’s very important (to switch off). This tournament is high pressure – there is a lot of demand from the media, a lot of demand on the field,” he said.