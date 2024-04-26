Damian Willemse: Stormers can’t give Leinster a sniff

If there is one person the Stormers can call on to play “smart” rugby, it’s utility back Damian Willemse. The 25-year-old was the architect of a Springbok scrum call off a clean catch during last year’s Rugby World Cup match against host nation France.

It was a gutsy move that made the rugby world sit up and take notice, and a crucial penalty outcome for the Boks allowed them to relieve the pressure they were under from the French in their half. That same smart and gutsy rugby will be needed when Willemse and his Stormers teammates take on a hurting Leinster in tomorrow’s crucial United Rugby Championship match (7.05pm kick-off) at Cape Town Stadium. Against expectations, the 2022 champions lost 27-21 against the Ospreys last weekend, and can ill-afford another loss at home.

Their win record in the Mother City is almost spotless in the history of the tournament, and it is not the right time to give their play-off rivals an inkling that they are starting to lose that mojo in front of their faithful supporters. Leinster, though, are a different beast, and although they are not at full strength – they have a Champions Cup semi-final against Northampton coming up next weekend in Dublin – the Cape outfit will be tested severely after the Irishmen lost 44-12 to the Lions in Johannesburg last weekend. With the URC play-off race being so tight, Willemse and his colleagues know they can’t afford another loss with only four league matches left.

“We are doing everything we can to get a win on Saturday and make sure we turn things around, especially with the top eight being so tight. “It has been a tough few weeks, losing two on the bounce (against La Rochelle and the Ospreys), but we are preparing as best we can and everybody is positive. “We are looking forward to a big game, and hopefully we can get our fans there to back us up and make them proud.”

“We also have to be able to adapt on the field, with how the game unfolds. We as decision-makers have to be sharp. “If we give them a sniff, they will take it. We have to play smart, see what they bring, and adapt where necessary.” He looks forward to further forging his midfield partnership with Dan du Plessis. They are solid on defence and the architects of plenty of the Stormers attacks.

