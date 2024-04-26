Like father, like son for the Plumtrees as Sharks Springboks back to face Scarlets

John Plumtree says he would like his son, Taine, to have a good game for the Scarlets against the Sharks tonight (8.35pm kick-off, SA time), “but not too good”. The Sharks coach had a smile on his face as he spoke about the emotional challenge of coaching against his son.

Taine was born in Wales when his dad was coaching Swansea (now the Ospreys), was raised mostly in Durban (when Plumtree coached the Sharks in his first tenure), and grew into an adult in New Zealand. The 24-year-old loose forward was looking to return to Durban to play for his father at the Sharks, but Warren Gatland invited him to try out for Wales, and the rest is history. Taine debuted for the Welsh last year, but has had a long period out with injury.

Last week, he made a comeback in the Scarlets’ loss to Edinburgh. “To be honest, this is not a game I look forward to,” Plumtree said. “I haven’t been in this situation before as a father, with my son on the opposition side. “As long as he’s safe at the end of it … he’s just come back from a serious injury, and it’s only his second game back. Yes, I want him to do well in the game, but it is a Sharks win that I’m after,” the big Kiwi said.

“Taine came and stayed with me for two days (over the weekend after the Sharks’ game against Glasgow), which was very cool. We are very close. “I’m looking forward to the game coming and us hopefully moving on with a win,” Plumtree added before mentioning some banter between him and Taine, who gave an interview to local media a few days ago. “He’s fired a few shots in the press, saying if he beats the Sharks, he’ll get to sit at the head of the family table,” Plumtree said, grinning.

“I told him what I think about that. It’s not going to happen while I’m alive! “He also said he was better than me as a player, which I had a giggle about because he never saw me play (Plumtree played many a game for the Natal team of the late ’80s and early ’90s, and was on the pitch when the Sharks famously beat the Bulls in the 1990 final). “I have taught him a lot, and we are both flanks, so maybe the master has taught the student to be better, which is great.”

“We have banned talk of Clermont from the camp, and undergone a normal week.” But Plumtree did admit that there were a few things that he insists the team get right this week. “Our set piece must function well. We know how important that is going to be over the next two weeks. Defence is vital, and so is discipline. We are down to around eight penalties a game, which is good, and our defence was good against Glasgow apart from a few soft moments.

“If we get those things right, we will be tough to beat.” Plumtree has brought back all his big guns for tonight’s match, including Bok stars Eben Etzebeth and Lukhanyo Am. “This team playing tonight is not far off the best we can be. Bongi Mbonambi is not playing because of a sore shoulder, but apart from that, we are looking good.”