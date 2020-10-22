Trending on IOL
S’bu Nkosi gives Sharks a shot in the arm
Sharks have pack to dominate the set-pieces
Key personnel back for the Sharks
Sharks’ Marius Louw brings energy to the No 12 jersey
Sharks have ‘a lot of work to do’ after narrow escape against hungry Lions
5 Lions players to watch out for against the Sharks
Venter, Sharks keen to get stuck in again
Advertisement
Yaw Penxe relieves some of the Sharks’ stress
Sharks send SOS call to ‘retired’ veteran Lwazi Mvovo
Shark’s scrumhalf cup overfloweth
Sharks go for speed, Bulls backing power
Ward and Louw in tussle to fill giant gap left by Esterhuizen
Expect the Bulls of old under Jake White
Bosch, Libbok set for Sharks’ No 15 jersey in Fassi’s absence
Fassi’s injury will make him stronger, says Sharks coach
Advertisement