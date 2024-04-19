Fringe Sharks must push for semi-final spots against Glasgow, says John Plumtree

As expected, the Sharks have wrapped their big guns in cotton wool for tonight’s United Rugby Championship visit to the Glasgow Warriors (8.35pm kick-off, SA time), but coach John Plumtree has thrown down a challenge to the second-stringers on duty. As soon as the Sharks had qualified for the Challenge Cup semi-finals by beating Edinburgh last week, it meant Eben Etzebeth, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Jaden Hendrikse and Makazole Mapimpi would have a week off from travel to prepare for the big one against Clermont Auvergne at the Twickenham Stoop in London on May 4.

Still, the side doing duty in Glasgow will not be short of enthusiasm, and several players can play their way into the match 23 for the semi-final. “There’s a mixture of some senior players and young guys as well,” Plumtree said. “There is a lot to gain for these guys, and I have told them to go out and state their cases.” But Plumtree cautioned that the eye is on the big prize at The Stoop.

“We’ve had a good week, and seeing how we get on will be interesting. They’re all looking forward to it, even though they know it’s going to be quite a challenge for us. “The players who we have left back in Durban have carried big workloads over the last four games,” Plumtree said. “A guy like Eben has been carrying a rib injury. He has had a massive workload through 2023, and he is an older athlete.

“It is very important that we manage him and other senior Boks because we need them fresh for the Cup. We decided to give those boys some extra time, and we know that decision is right.” The team for tonight features plenty of recognisable faces, but many of them have not played for some time because Plumtree had to play his best combination to dig the Sharks out of their URC hole and into the Challenge Cup play-offs. “This is an opportunity for those guys who haven’t played for a while, and I’m looking forward to seeing how they play in a tough environment like Glasgow against a real quality team,” Plumtree explained.

For instance, at flyhalf, Curwin Bosch will be eager to fight back after losing his place to Siya Masuku, while at centre, Francois Venter will want to make up ground on new hot property Ethan Hooker.

“We want these guys working hard to put pressure on me around selection for the Scarlets game next week, and the semi,” the coach said. “It’s a real test for a lot of them, but it will give me an idea of how they’ll be able to handle pressure against a side like this. They don’t need an old coach to motivate them: they need to be self-motivated. “We know we’ve got a big stage in London around the corner. Everyone is excited and wants to be a part of it, so here’s a very good launching pad if you want to get to that stage.”

