Glasgow Warriors down second-string Sharks in URC clash

Glasgow Warriors kept the pressure on the United Rugby Championship leaders as they ran in three tries on the way to a 21-10 win over the Sharks. First-half scores from George Horne, Max Williamson and Kyle Steyn looked to have left Warriors in good shape to go on to claim a bonus point.

But they were shut out after the restart by a largely second-string Sharks side who added their second try through Ntutchuko Mchunu to make for a nervy conclusion around Scotstoun. Dan Jooste had scored in the first period for John Plumtree’s side who had left many of their Springbok internationals at home to prepare for their forthcoming EPCR Challenge Cup semi-final. Glasgow had been frustrated by a doughty Sharks defence in their first few attempts to get over the line but the pressure eventually told.

Horne was alert to the possibilities as he took a quick tap penalty before burrowing his way over the line from close range. The scrum-half converted his own score. The home side continued to push for a second try and it eventually arrived off the back of a flowing team move. Facundo Cordero fielded Tom Jordan’s wayward pass and weaved his way towards the line before offloading to Zander Fagerson.

When Jack Dempsey was then held up, the Scotland number eight had the awareness to shove a pass to Williamson who crossed the line. Horne again converted.

Sharks, however, to their credit, did not fold and enjoyed a sustained period of pressure in the Glasgow 22. Repeat infringements from the home side kept them out but at the expense of a yellow card shown in Scott Cummings’ direction. With Warriors reduced to 14 men, Sharks took advantage with Jooste crashing over to get his team on the board. Curwin Bosch missed the conversion effort.

There was still time for Glasgow to score again before the half was out. With the clock in the red, it all came down again to Horne’s quick thinking. The scrumhalf’s first pass found Sione Tuipulotu who was held up but Horne’s second ball to Steyn allowed the Warriors captain to burst beyond Murray Koster to score. Horne again made the extras. The second half was a scrappy affair, with neither side able to get into any kind of rhythm.