Stat attack: The key areas SA teams need to get right in the United Rugby Championship

As the United Rugby Championship (URC) resumes this weekend, the Sharks, Lions, Bulls and Stormers will all be in action. Here is a comprehensive guide to the key statistics involving the South African teams.

Glasgow Warriors v Sharks Match-up Insight No South African team has won at Scotstoun in the URC. Glasgow Warriors

When the Warriors have played at home this season, they have averaged more clean breaks per 80 minutes than any other team (11.6) – more than double their average when they’ve played away (5.2). Sharks Retain seven kicks: when the Sharks have won this season, they’ve retained a league-high average of 7.3 kicks per 80 minutes.

Lions v Leinster Match-up Insight

The Lions are currently predicted to finish 10th. This weekend, their jeopardy is the joint-highest of the round (35%) and their playoff probability could rise to 65%. Leinster Leinster have made a league-high average of 12.4 red zone entries per 80 minutes this season.

Lions The Lions conceded 19 turnovers in Round 13 – as many as they have in a match this season. When they’ve won, they’ve conceded an average of 12.7. Bulls v Munster Match-up Insight

Munster average the second-most phases per possession (3.4) whereas the Bulls average the third-fewest (2.7). Bulls In their loss to Leinster in the last round, the Bulls beat just 10 defenders. When they’ve won this season, they’ve beaten an average of 19.8.

When Munster have won this season, they have averaged more carries per 80 minutes than any other team (135).

Stormers v Ospreys Match-up Insight The Ospreys are currently in seventh but have a playoff probability of just 17%. If they win, this could rise to 40% but they face the Bulls and Leinster away in the next two rounds. Stormers

The Stormers won more scrum penalties in the last round than any other team (four). They have won an average of 3.6 in matches they’ve won. Ospreys Teams that have beaten the Stormers this season have made an average of 30.4 kicks in play per 80 minutes – the second-most in the league.