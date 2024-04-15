Boxing fraternity descends on Durban for Mandela African Boxing Cup

Durban — More sporting events will happen in Durban this week after the city was a hive of activity during a bumper sporting weekend. eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said Durban will host the Mandela African Boxing Cup, which started on Monday (today) at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

The tournament, organised by the International Boxing Association, the African Boxing Confederation and the South African National Boxing Organisation, will end on Sunday, April 21. “The sporting event aims to foster unity, celebrate diversity and elevate boxing talent across Africa while nurturing local boxing talent. The tournament is open to the public,” Sisilana said. Moreover, there are two DSTV Premiership games lined up for the weekend. Golden Arrows and Royal AM will clash at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, while Richards Bay FC will take on Kaizer Chiefs at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday, April 20. Both games are expected to start at 3pm and tickets will be available at Ticketpro stores.

Over the past weekend, Durban was buzzing as it hosted sporting events. The Nedbank Cup quarter-final match between AmaZulu FC and Orlando Pirates was held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. Next door, the EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final clash between the Hollywoodbets Sharks and Edinburgh Rugby took place at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium. The Moses Mabhida Stadium remains the preferred venue to host various gatherings in KwaZulu-Natal, including political, cultural, religious, lifestyle and sporting events.

eThekwini’s Stadia and Facilities Unit head Dr Vusi Mazibuko said the stadium is known for hosting big events, with a positive economic spin-off. “We have successfully hosted events which are classified as ‘high profile’. During February, we hosted three political rallies, without any challenges. There were about 50 000 spectators who attended the games on Saturday,” Mazibuko said. He said successfully hosting such large events helps promote a positive image of the City and encourages tourism.

Mazibuko also encouraged residents to attend matches played at the City’s stadiums. Metro Police spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu said no incidents of crime were reported. “When hosting such large events, we strive to ensure a peaceful environment through effective traffic control and by-law enforcement,” Zungu said.