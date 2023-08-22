Cape Town’s severe weather: Chapman’s Peak Drive closed due to heavy winds

Cape Town's weather is doing the most - and not in a good way. According to traffic and roadworks authority TrafficSA, Chapman’s Peak Drive is currently closed due to the adverse weather conditions.

As of publication, the wind speed is 19.32 km/h and the wind direction is NW. While some are complaining that the weather can make you sick and how cold it is, others, in true South African style, are making "light" of the issue, calling it cuddle weather and the type of weather that makes you want to call your ex (no, could never be me.) The weather might come as a slight surprise as an El Niño is expected to persist through South Africa most of the summer months, which will result in warmer and drier summer months.

Tips to keep safe during weather: – Keep an eye out for weather updates and advisories, and on that note, take the warnings seriously. – Move your vehicles to higher ground in case of flooding.

– Remove all externally mounted electronics that might be damaged by the severe weather. – Place garbage cans, patio furniture, and other potentially wind-borne objects inside your home or garage. – In case of high winds, it would be useful to board up windows and glass doors with shutters or plywood to minimise damage from broken glass.