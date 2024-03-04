The Department of Mineral Resources Energy (DMRE) has confirmed that the price of both grades of petrol will rise by R1.21 per litre, while diesel is set to increase by between R1.06 (500ppm) and R1.19 (50ppm).

Following the price hikes a litre of 95 Unleaded will cost you R23.73 at the coast and R24.45 in the inland regions, where 93 Unleaded will rise to R24.13. The wholesale price of 50ppm diesel will increase to R21.91 at the coast and R22.62 inland, keeping in mind that the unregulated retail prices will be at least R2 higher than that.

How much more for a tank?

The cost of filling up a small hatchback with 30 litres of petrol will increase by around R36 from Wednesday while a 50 litre refuel in a medium car or SUV will set you back an additional R60.50.