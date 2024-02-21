2024 Budget brings no fuel levy hikes but big increases still on the cards

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has once again avoided the temptation to raise fuel levies for 2024. The Minister announced during his 2024 Budget Speech that there would be no increases in the General Fuel Levy for the 2024/25 financial period.

South Africans are already paying significant fuel taxes, with the current General Fuel Levy amounting to R3.95, while the Road Accident Fund levy adds an additional R2.18 to the tax burden. However, from April 3, the carbon fuel levy will increase to 11 cents per litre for petrol and 14 cents for diesel, up from today’s 10 cent and 11 cent penalties. But the big elephant in the room for embattled motorists are the high international oil prices that are expected to bring significant petrol and diesel price increases next month.