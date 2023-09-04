Motorheads in for a treat as DRIFTCity returns to Cape Town

Cape Town - Cape Town motorheads are in for a treat this month, with the return of the high-octane and thrilling DRIFTCity – back for the first time since 2019. The event takes place at The Grand Parade in Cape Town on Sunday, September 24, 2023, where a myriad alternative activities will take place.

The DRIFTCity team and all the drivers, sponsors, and various stakeholders are hard at work to set the stage for “another spectacular edition of #DC23”. The annual Cape Town event continues to gain local and international attention. Drivers go head-to-head, taking on the Grand Parade course against their competitors with one goal: to win the title of DRIFTCity Champion 2023. The event promises to be an in-your-face, adrenalin-fuelled day and will include an urban lifestyle event that showcases live entertainment, food trucks, car shows and more.

The combination of the cultural significance of the Grand Parade, overlooked by the historic City Hall and The Castle of Good Hope, and the adrenaline-pumping excitement makes #DC23 a quintessential Sunday destination for motorsport enthusiasts, as well as a fun family day out. The event promises to be an in-your-face, adrenalin-fuelled day and will include an urban lifestyle event that showcases live entertainment, food trucks, car shows and more. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency DRIFTCity is back, and set to take place on the Grand Parade in Cape Town on Sunday, September 24. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency What Is Drifting? Drifting is the driving technique where the driver intentionally oversteers, with loss of traction, while maintaining control and driving the car through the entirety of a corner.

The method causes the rear slip angle* to exceed the front slip angle by so much that the front wheels point in the opposite direction to the turn, causing a sense of drift. (The slip angle is the difference between the direction a vehicle travels and the direction the vehicle's body is pointing). The art of drifting is traditionally done by rapidly disengaging and re-engaging the clutch to upset the grip of the rear wheels, then intentionally oversteering and countersteering. Action, Spectator Rides and a Food Village

Street level is the most intimate way to watch the Drifting show, but grandstand seating is also available. While the Drifting tournament is centre-stage, there is so much more on offer as DRIFTCity features a lifestyle exhibition area with SMME exhibitors showcasing their industry-related products and go-karts, a food village, kids' fun zone and spectator ride-alongs. DRIFTCity is back, and set to take place on the Grand Parade in Cape Town on Sunday, September 24. Picture: African News Agency(ANA) DRIFTCity is also the host of one of the most incredible Custom Car Shows.