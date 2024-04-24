LETTER: Athwood Primary flourishing in the best of ways

PN Hendricks’s account refers, “A missed opportunity for Hanover Park” (Cape Argus, April 22). The chaotic meeting at his school, Mount View High, is accurate and reflects teaching and living conditions generally in gang-infested Hanover Park.

Also in Hanover Park is Athwood Primary School, in Blomvlei Road. I had reason to visit Athwood Primary, and checked up on principal Evan Petersen who had suffered ill health. The ambience of the school was excellent and learners were gleefully enjoying a fun day. Petersen was being visited by his mentor, the ex-principal of neighbouring high school, Groenvlei High in Lansdowne.

Virtually 95% of learners at Groenvlei High reside in Hanover Park. Professor Brian Williams had run a successful peace ambassadors programme at Groenvlei High last year, reaping great peace initiatives by learners in the Hanover Park community. Petersen and his staff have established a horticultural hothouse garden at the school. It is managed by educators and the school community and is where vegetables, herbs and seasonal flowers are cultivated.

Petersen said the impact of the experience was a plus for his school. The opportunity embedded his learners’ self-awareness of Sustainable Development Goal 3, namely healthy living and well-being, and created a vehicle for them to promote and even be at the apex of globally promoting healthy habits for sustainable living. “Educators and especially learners alike learnt the value of global and collaborative learning, critical thinking, creativity in discovering their abilities and talents (singing, rhyming, movement, lyric writing and so on.).” He goes further to liken it to the positive principles embedded in Transform to Perform Strategy and, in particular, a mindset change.

Athwood Primary epitomises resilience with a never-give-up attitude. The horticultural hothouse garden and academic achievements of the school is indicative of the passion fostered by the entire school community. Well done, Petersen and his team! Best wishes in all your endeavours. * Councillor Mark RH Kleinschmidt (DA), Ward 60, Lansdowne.

