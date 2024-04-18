LETTER: Has the internet made people less kind?

The advent of the internet has brought the world and the whole of humanity closer in many ways, in what has been termed the global village. Yet in many ways it has adversely affected human behaviour and personal interaction that creates a layer of distance that encourages people to shed their inhibitions and act differently than in face-to-face encounters.

In many instances, the internet has become a platform where poor social habits are on display because the relaxed rules in cyberspace do not mesh with social expectations in the real world. It has become an instrument where on many occasions, people sound curt, superficial, insensitive or even cruel. Cyberbullying in a global domain has led to digital communication abuses, discarding and demolishing net etiquette (‘netiquette’). Kindness and civility are non-existent within the realms of the global village. Research clearly indicates that with the spread of the internet, we are becoming less social. It is undeniable that in the last decade, technology has profoundly shifted the nature of human communications. We have become “anti-social”, glued to our devices, and lacking inter-personal skills.

The internet and its platforms are associated with declines in participants’ communication with family members in the household, declines in the size of their social circle, and increases in their depression and loneliness, resulting in many levels of unkindness and aggressive behaviour. While we are focused on our internet devices, we forget our manners. When we act unkindly online, it can lead to hostile and unkind environments. The internet has drastically changed human behaviour because online you can be anyone you want to be. Whether it’s real or not. Almost like a game.

Social media has changed the trajectory of humanity’s relationship with fellow beings. Unkindness has been the most profound change. * Farouk Araie, Benoni. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media