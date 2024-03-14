Craig Lucas and GoodLuck to promote healing through their music at 'Kirstenbosch Summer Concert’

In a world filled with turmoil and uncertainty, the prevalence of anxiety has become a shared experience for many. Recognising the need for healing and connection during these challenging times, singer Craig Lucas and musical band GoodLuck joined forces to create a collaborative single titled “Better”.

Released in 2022, this emotive track serves as a symbol of hope and resilience in the face of adversity. The song resonates with listeners on a profound level, offering solace and encouragement in a chaotic world. The heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies speak to the universal struggle of overcoming obstacles and finding strength in vulnerability.

Through their music, the singer and the band aim to provide a sense of solidarity to those grappling with anxiety and hardships. These musical powerhouse will be performing together at the “Kirstenbosch Summer Concert” this weekend. Fans can expect to be deeply moved by the combination of Lucas's heartfelt singing and GoodLuck's contagious beats.

The “Kirstenbosch Summer Concert” serves as the perfect backdrop for this special event as it offers an idyllic setting, amidst the beauty of nature. Surrounded by lush greenery and set to take place under the starry sky, attendees will have the opportunity to sing along to “Better” and other beloved hits from the musicians. GoodLuck lead singer Juliet Harding told Independent Media Lifestyle that they are “super excited” to perform at the concert.

“For us, it's always been a really memorable experience just to perform in such a naturally beautiful amphitheatre and we look forward to it each year," she said. “This year, you can expect a high energy set and you will hear quite a few hits that you normally love.” “We are sharing the stage with one of our very good friends, Craig Lucas, making it an extra special evening."

The award-winning band, who are originally from Cape Town, also have a surprise in store for attendees. "As a little cherry on the cake, we decided to do a public gender reveal on stage, it's going to be a lot of fun," added Harding, who is currently six months pregnant. Where: Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens in Newlands.

When: Sunday, March 17, from 5.15pm. Cost: Tickets cost between R230 - R300 and can be purchased from Webtickets. Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra. Picture: INSTAGRAM. Sunset Concert: Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

Classical music lovers are in for a treat at the 2024 '’FynArts Festival“, which will take place this weekend. The event is set to kick off with the “Old Harbour Sunset Concert”, which will feature the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra which is led by renowned conductor, Chad Hendricks. This gathering will also showcase performances by renowned tenor Lukhanyo Moyake and soprano Siphamandla Moyake.

The "Old Harbour Sunset Concert“ also features a breathtaking backdrop of the sun dipping below the horizon and casting a golden glow over the historic harbour. The serene atmosphere of this outdoor venue provides a unique and intimate setting for enjoying the soaring melodies of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, accompanied by Moyake and Moyakethe captivating voices. On March 30, the Cape Town Opera and the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra will present Mozart’s “Requiem” under the baton of conductor Bernhard Gueller.

The soloists for this performance include Julia Portela Piñón, Mongezi Mosoaka and Lonwabo Mose. These concerts promise to be exceptional displays of musical talent as it is set to offer audiences unforgettable experiences, filled with classical beauty and emotional depth. Where: Old Harbour, Hermanus.

When: Saturday, March 16, at 6.30pm. Cost: Tickets are between R125 - R275 and can be purchased from Webtickets. Arno Carstens Trio. Picture: Instagram. Arno Carstens Trio at Triggerfish

Arno Carstens Trio, which features David Watkyns and Werner Von Waltsleben, are anticipated to set the local stage alight this Friday, March 15. Bursting with their unique blend of rock and alternative tunes, Carstens and his crew are ready to rock The Mother City this weekend. Located in the vibrant Paardevlei region, Triggerfish Brewing provides the perfect setting for this lively performance.

With its laid-back vibes and welcoming atmosphere, it is the ideal spot to kick back, relax and enjoy some live local sounds. The venue also provides delicious meals and a range of beverages to enjoy as you get your weekend started on the right note. As the frontman of The Springbok Nude Girls and also as a solo sensation, Carstens is no stranger to wowing audiences with his soulful voice and magnetic stage presence.

His unique style and charisma has captivated audiences for decades. The Arno Carstens Trio promises an enjoyable time for all. Where: Triggerfish Brewing in Paardevlei.