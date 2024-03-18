Independent Online
Monday, March 18, 2024

WATCH: GoodLuck’s gender reveal stole the show at Kirstenbosch concert

GoodLuck’s Jules Harding and Ben Peters had their gender reveal at the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concert. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

SUNDAY marked a memorable event at the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset concert as Goodluck and Craig Lucas took centre stage. However, this wasn’t just any ordinary concert; it was a memorable occasion with an unexpected twist.

The award-winning band, originally from Cape Town, had a surprise in store for their audience - a gender reveal in front of a sold out concert consisting of 5 000 people!

Announcing the exciting news on their Facebook platform, Goodluck said: “At first, this idea honestly seemed a bit extra, but we took it to a vote and 96% of you said that we only live once and we should do it … so with all that love and all those positive vibes, we are excited to do the gender reveal of our little lucky bean at Kirstenbosch, this Sunday, and you are invited 💙💗"

This idea follows after Juliet Harding (Jules) and Ben Peters, members of the music group GoodLuck, announced their pregnancy in February.

Jules expressed her joy on Instagram: “Magic, goosebumps, happiness!! ✨ One of the craziest gender reveals we could have ever imagined … 5 000 people, the most beautiful venue in nature, and love pouring in from so many hearts.

“Thank you Kirstenbosch, thank you Cape Town. 👏🤍 We can’t wait to welcome our baby girl in June 2024 💓.”

Fans are excited for their new journey and have shared their well wishes.

@nixbrodrick said: “Congrats again guys!!! What a cool gender reveal! 💗”

@its.only.me.v’s said: “It was an awesome evening! Congrats Jules and Ben!”

@maritzagoesgaga said: “Monday made. Thank you for sharing this special journey with your fans. 💓”

