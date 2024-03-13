Riky Rick’s family releases his posthumous amapiano single, ‘Ilanga’

Two years after Riky Rick’s death, his family have paid tribute to the iconic award-winning rapper’s life and legacy with the release of his posthumous single, “Ilanga”. The amapiano song features vocal contributions from Young Stunna and Baby S.O.N, with some of the best local producers including, Tyler ICU, Mas Musiq, Kelvin Momo and Zadōk.

According to a statement online, his wife, Bianca Jade Naidoo, said that the love song is about “wanting something to work out and looking to return to love”. “The song uses imagery of the sun setting and casting shadows to bring to life the complexity of love.” This heartfelt release follows last year’s AI-generated single, “Stronger”, which promoted mental wellness.

It also precedes the return of the late “Sondela” hitmaker’s 5th edition of his music and lifestyle festival, Cotton Fest, which is set to take place in Joburg in April. The line-up includes top music artists like A-Reece, Emtee, Major League DJz and Focalistic among various others, spread across three stages. According to Rick’s family, “Ilanga” will not only resonate with fans but offer a glimpse into his talent too.