The Franschhoek Summer Wines Festival is back to satiate those palates

The popular Summer Wines Festival is set to make it epic return at the scenic Leopard’s Leap Family Vineyards in Franschhoek this weekend. The latest edition of the acclaimed event will see 10 of the country's finest wineries showcasing their exquisite summer selections.

From the esteemed Anthonij Rupert Wyne to the boutique Lynx Wines, attendees will have the opportunity to sample a variety of wines. This also includes blanc de noirs, chardonnays, chenin blancs, rosés, sauvignon blancs, pinot noirs and even a few sparkling cap classiques. Event organiser Darielle Robertson expressed her excitement about the festival and told Restaurants Magazine that attendees are in for a treat.

"We've asked each of the producers to bring along two of their favourite summer wines, ensuring festival goers a wide range of tastes to explore.“ “There truly is something for every palate, providing guests with the chance to discover new favourites." Meanwhile, she added that a branded souvenir glass and tastings from all exhibitors are included in the ticket price.

This means that guests will have the opportunity to indulge in about 20 tastings per person, as they savour the flavours and aromas of each of the carefully crafted wines on the lush Leopard’s Leap lawns. Wine enthusiasts can also purchase bottles of their preferred wines, many at special discounted festival-only prices. In addition, acclaimed singer-songwriter Leigh Hondy will set the perfect ambiance during her live performance at the festival.

This year’s theme is “White Summer Elegance” and attendees are encouraged to dress accordingly. Where: Leopard’s Leap, Franschhoek. When: Saturday, March 9, from 12pm.

Cost: Tickets cost between R280 - R350 and can be purchased from Webtickets. Those under the age of 18 will be permitted free entry. V&A Waterfront High School Band Slam. Picture: INSTAGRAM. V&A Waterfront High School Band Slam Mark your calendars for the electrifying V&A Waterfront High School Band Slam as future rock stars battle it out on stage.

Presented by MTN, this event started on Thursday and is expected to continue until March 15. This annual event showcases the incredible talent of local high school bands as they compete for the prestigious title and a chance to win musical equipment valued at R25 000, courtesy of music store, Bothners. There's also a Spirit award prize of R5000 up for grabs.

The line- up for the band slam includes: 12 March Melkbosstrand High School: 6pm – 6.30pm.

Pinelands High School: 6.45pm – 7.15pm.

Wynberg Girls High School: 7.30pm – 8pm. 13 March

Rustenburg Girls High School: 6pm - 6.30pm.

Bishop’s Diocesan College: 6.45pm – 7.15pm

The Settlers High School: 7.30 – 8pm. 14 March South Peninsula High School: 6pm – 6.30pm.

Parel Vallei High School: 6.45pm- 7.15pm.

Bergvliet High School: 7.30 – 8pm.

Finals: 6pm – 8pm. Where: The Amphitheatre at the V&A Waterfront. When: Until March 15.

Cost: Free. V&A Waterfront High School Band Slam. Picture: INSTAGRAM. Friday Night Jazz This Friday evening, get ready to unwind and groove to the smooth sounds of jazz at Makers Landing.

The Airborne band, a beloved fixture on the Cape Town music scene since 1984, are set to treat audiences to an evening of soulful rhythms. With Sean O’Connel on the keyboard and as the lead vocalist, Andre’ Webb on bass, Angelo Syster on guitar, Bjorn Petersen on drums, Mathew O’Connel on saxophone and Leonie Le Roux on vocals, this six-piece ensemble promises a captivating performance that will have you dancing the night away. Where: Makers Landing at the V&A Waterfront.

When: March 8 at 6pm. Cost: Free. Fokofpolisiekar. Picture: INSTAGRAM. Fokofpolisiekar - Summer Sunset Concert

The Afrikaans alternative rock group from Bellville in Cape Town will be performing at the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concert this weekend. The musical group consists of Francois van Coke (lead vocals), Hunter Kennedy (guitar and backup vocals), Johnny de Ridder (lead guitar), Wynand Myburgh (bass) and Jaco Snakehead Venter (drums). The band celebrated their 20th anniversary last year and to commemorate the occasion, they even launched their own beer.

In an interview with Independent Media Lifestyle at the time, they said that they will continue to entertain their fans. "As always, we have no plans but to keep doing what we love. And if that is writing music and playing live as Fokof, then yes." Where: Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden.