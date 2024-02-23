A splendid day of good food, wine and spectacular views at Creation Wines

One of the most amazing things about the Western Cape is the vast amount of absolutely beautiful winelands that are easily accessible. Between exploring the wineries nestled at the foot of impressive mountain ranges in the midst of rich green vineyards and beautifully crafted gardens, wine tastings, visiting restaurants, cafés, shops and art galleries, a visit to the Western Cape never seems to be long enough.

Especially if you consider there are more than 400 wineries in the province’s most iconic wine areas. So where do you even begin? I suggest you start at Creation Wines. Creation Wines. Picture: Supplied Creation Wines is situated on the R320 wine route, just outside the scenic coastal resort of Hermanus in Walker Bay. An hour and 30 minutes away from the bustle of Cape Town is where you can begin your wine-tasting journey and close it off in the Mother City. On my recent visit to the winery, the sun was out making it a beautiful day to explore the beauty of the vineyard. And it is harvest season so I got to witness a team of skilled workers meticulously picking the grapes at their optimum ripeness.

Upon arrival, I was met by the co-owner and creative director Carolyn Martin and Creation Wines brand strategist Michael Farr, with whom I shared the table to enjoy their new “Experience Creation Energy” pairing menu. According to Martin, the menu is “designed to energise you”. Creation Wines founders’ Jean-Claude and Carolyn Martin. Picture: Supplied But before that, she shared a little history about the winery and how the name came about. Creation Wines’ story began in 2002 when South African-born Martin and her Swiss-born husband Jean-Claude took up the challenge of establishing a winery in a remote corner of Walker Bay.

The 40 hectares did not have vines before but recognising the potential, they set out with determination to transform it into a model wine farm. Martin said the name Creation is a tribute to the favourable wine-growing conditions on their farm. She said it also refers to the fact that they were the very first to establish virus-free vineyards on the farm. With 2024 having started off on a busy schedule, I was happy to escape Durban for a day of relaxation, good food and wine tasting.

Hummus and lavash with the Creation Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon blend. Picture: Supplied With six chapters to go through in the “Experience Creation Energy” pairing menu, we started with the edamame beans, cos lettuce, cucumber and lime salad, which paired beautifully with the freshness and minerality of the Creation Sauvignon Blanc. This was followed by hummus, brimful of protein with layers of depth – just delicious with the Creation Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon blend. Chapters 2 and 3 consisted of oyster mushroom taco, black beans and corn, which paired well with the Creation Viognier and B’Bos trout, avocado and caviar served with their Reserve Chardonnay.

Chapter 4 delighted with a feast of regional fare. Succulent lamb from the Overberg; locally foraged dune spinach from the Overstrand. These local favourites were served with brussels sprout, radish and chimichurri. For the plant-based option, oyster mushrooms replace the lamb. Their Reserve Pinot Noir with its irresistible aromas, velvety texture and signature umami taste provided a magnificent match. Succulent lamb served with brussels sprouts, radish and chimichurri, paired with Creation Reserve Pinot Noir Chapters 5 and 6 were Pecorino cheese, walnuts and basil paired with the Syrah, Grenache, and rose geranium cheesecake, turmeric and blueberry paired with their Fine Cape Vintage. #

The dessert was one of the best I have ever tasted. I am not a fan of desserts that are too sweet and this one catered to my taste buds. It was so creamy and fruity and the perfect closing chapter to a beautiful food story. About the menu design, Martin said: “One of our key values is resonance; we believe when we work in harmony with nature we create good vibrations. “We start with the simplest and yet for some, rarest ingredients on the planet: clean water to rehydrate your brain and clean air to breathe.

“We are fortunate to be situated in one of the most biodiverse wine regions on the planet, away from industrialisation. Guests often refer to the ‘champagne air’ of Hermanus.” Rose geranium cheesecake, turmeric, and blueberry dessert. Picture: Supplied According to Martin, the menu celebrates the balance between wellness and wine. As with all the estate’s menus, it is designed for flexitarians. Although 80% of the menu is plant-based, it also features local fish, lamb and beef from sustainable sources. An exquisitely flavourful, equally nutritious, entirely plant-based menu is also on offer.

Since she believes that a meal is always more memorable when it is a multi-sensory experience, the menu is enhanced by sensory elements, drawn especially from nature and its terroir. As I sipped on the rich, fruity wines and looked at the mountains in the far distance, I could not help but sigh and think of how much I loved the venue. With its breathtaking mountains, exquisite wines and food, this is definitely now one of my favourite places in the country. Every detail about the place was absolutely adorable.