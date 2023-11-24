Must visit wineries and vineyards this summer

Exploring a region’s local wines and vineyards is featured on many traveller’s bucket lists. But what enhances this experience even more for South Africans, is knowing that they are visiting some of the best vineyards in the world. If you are planning a road trip this summer, set your sights on wineries and vineyards where you will find tasting rooms, picturesque landscapes as well as an abundance of natural to enhance your views.

There are wonderful wineries and vineyards throughout South Africa, but some are set absolutely alight with the colours of summer, when the leaves and grass appear even brighter. There are scores of wineries and vineyards in South Africa and choosing which ones to visit can be tough. But here are some of the best one that you can visit this festive season.

Cathedral Peak Estate The farm is in the middle of the fertile Winterton Valley in KwaZulu-Natal. And what sets it apart is that visitors can enjoy their wine tasting from the veranda overlooking the vineyards. You can also take a tour of the wine-making process with the cellarmaster. Their wine range is driven by their heritage.

Meanwhile, the wine estate offers acclaimed wines such as Pinotage, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Blanc De Noir and Sauvignon Blanc. The venue also serves great cuisine, and it makes sense to come and sit down and enjoy the tranquil surroundings. Some of their delicious offerings are the Drakensberg smoked trout salad, homemade bobotie and cheese, and cold meat platters.

Located: Winterton, KwaZulu-Natal KWV Cathedral Cellar The Cathedral Cellar is one of the most exquisite venues in the Winelands.

In 2018, KWV celebrated 100 years of excellence, since it started trading in 1918. Celebrations included many additional highlights that will carry the company into the next century. One of them was the opening of KWV’s spectacular Cathedral Cellar. It was built in 1930 as a private events venue, under the custodianship of KWV ambassador chef, Mynhardt Joubert.

KWV also prides itself for its Cathedral Cellar range of wine, acclaimed as a premium collection. The steadiness and trusted quality of these wines are achieved with a selection procedure that reflects the best quality vineyards of the Western Cape. Wines which make up this range are made in a more serious style, and are built to age. The bottle maturation for red wines is 18 months, and after 24 months the wine is available on the shelf. Located: Paarl, Western Cape

Tokara If you love good food, great wine and unparalleled views, clear your schedule and escape for a day to Tokara. Nestled on the upper slopes of the Simonsberg mountain, their vineyard and olive grove overlook two of Mother Nature's most awe-inspiring sights, False Bay and Table Mountain.

Because of their unique location, the climate, geography and soils combine to produce the most perfect grapes. These grapes are then hand-picked and gently transported to their state-of-the-art cellar, where their exceptionally skilled winemakers transform the fruit into award-winning Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc wines. The Tokara Wine Estate is located at the foot of the Simonsberg in the famous South African wine region of Stellenbosch.

Abingdon Wine Estate Located in the KZN Midlands, Abingdon was the first farm to produce a certified estate wine from KZN grapes with their maiden vintage in 2007. The three-hectare farm bought by Ian and Jane Smorthwaite in 2000, produces certified single vineyard Estate wines from 100% KZN grapes.

Abingdon is a family-run business that feels like your home away from home. You are bound to meet one of the members of the Smorthwaite family, who are passionate about sharing their wine knowledge with vistors. When crafting their wine, they ensure that every last drop is created flawlessly. They offer wine options which include Abingdon Sauvignon Blanc 2018, Chardonnay 2018, Viognier 2017, Blanc de Noir 2018, Syrah 2017 and Cabernet Sauvignon 2017.

They also offer a range of delicious foods, including their famous harvest boards in vegetarian, cheese and mixed variants. Spier Wine Farm The family, who have owned Spier since 1993, are determined to keep it true to its intentions.

Their mission is also to make good wine and to grow delicious food. They are also intent on investing in people, the environment as well as South African art. This is an old Stellenbosch wine farm with a long and winding history, which includes many twists and bends in the road. Their passion for winemaking is matched by their love of growing and making good food.

Most of what you will eat in their restaurants and hotel is home-grown, or sourced nearby. Their terroir-driven wines come from a farm steeped in history. And with cellar master Johan Jordaan leading the team, their approach is based on regenerative farming. They work with nature to make distinctive tastes out of every carefully picked vine row.