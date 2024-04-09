The most googled weight loss questions

Scores of people from across the globe are on a quest to lose weight, improve their health and better their lifestyles. With this in mind, fitness experts at PTPioneer.com have compiled a study to pinpoint the most sought-after weight loss questions in America.

The platform, which helps aspiring personal trainers find employment in the fitness industry, analysed search volumes for various weight loss-related terms and inquiries. Its research also examined the average monthly search numbers for weight loss-related queries over the past year. 1. What is the ice hack for weight loss? – 19K This was the most googled question related to weight loss.

The fitness experts say that exposing your body to cold temperatures, such as ice baths or cold showers, is a popular weight loss technique. “This approach helps the body make a hormone that fights fat and turns regular fat into a type that burns more calories.” They recommended consulting a medical professional before trying the hack.

2. How to get prescribed Ozempic for weight loss? – 17K Queries about taking this medication, which is typically prescribed to people with Type 2 diabetes or obesity, was the second most googled question. The experts warn that it is vital to discuss the potential side effects with a health-care professional before using Ozempic. 3. How to avoid loose skin after weight loss – 3.8K The experts say that to prevent loose skin after losing weight, it is important to consider multiple factors.

While genetics and the length of time being overweight play a big role, here are their recommended steps: Losing weight slowly is better for the skin to adjust during the slimming process.

Building muscle through exercises like weightlifting can help fill out areas where skin might become loose.

Eating healthy foods and drinking plenty of water are also important for maintaining skin health. 4. How much protein should I eat to lose weight? – 6.9K The food-related weight loss query received almost 7K monthly searches. According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020–2025, men should get at least 56g of protein and women at least 46g daily.

“When it comes to losing weight, increasing protein intake can be helpful,” the experts say. They add that aside from the general recommendation, those looking to lose weight might benefit from more. “A good target could be having about 1.2 to 2g of protein for every kilogramme of body weight daily.”

They also suggested spreading protein intake throughout the day and including a variety of sources such as lean meats, dairy and plant-based proteins (like lentils, chickpeas and beans). “This approach helps maintain and grow muscles, especially when combined with regular exercise.” 5. Which types of antidepressants are associated with weight loss? – 6.2K Certain types of antidepressants are sometimes linked to weight loss, although it varies among individuals.

It’s always important to thoroughly discuss medication, including antidepressants, with a health-care provider before integrating the medications into a health and wellness plan. 6. Which are the best fruits for weight loss? – 4.7K For effective weight loss, some of the best fruits to include in the diet are grapefruit, apples, berries, pineapples and stone fruits such as peaches and plums. “These fruits are low in calories and create a feeling of fullness,” the experts say.

They add that eating whole fruits is better for weight control than drinking fruit juices, as the natural fibre in entire fruits increases satiety. 7. How to lose weight fast? – 4.3K The experts highlight three key steps to losing weight effectively: Eat meals with a good balance of protein, fat and vegetables.

Include physical activity in your routine, like cardio exercises and weight training.

Include fibre in your diet, as fibre-rich foods can help you feel satisfied and manage your weight. 8. How to tighten loose skin after weight loss? – 3.8K Tightening loose skin after notable weight loss can be achieved through various methods. Key approaches include:

Nutrition: Including collagen-rich foods or supplements in your diet can help improve skin elasticity.

Resistance training: Regular strength training can build muscle mass, which might improve the appearance of loose skin.

Medical procedures: For extreme weight loss, there are various medical treatments available, but consultation with a doctor is vital. “Again, factors like the duration of being overweight, age, genetics and lifestyle habits like smoking and sun exposure, influence skin elasticity,” the experts say. 9. How much should I walk for weight loss? – 3.1K For effective weight loss through walking, a daily target of around 10 000 steps should be the aim. “When combined with a healthy diet, this activity level can greatly help with weight control,” the experts say.

“Yet individual fitness levels and health goals vary, so adjusting step count and intensity is important for personalised results.” 10. Do chia seeds help in weight loss? – 2.6K Chia seeds can help with weight loss by providing a feeling of fullness due to their high fibre content. “They are a low-calorie option for making meals more nutritious and controlling cravings,” the experts say.