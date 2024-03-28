Jeremy Loops among the artists performing at Reforest Festival 2024

Nature, art, music and community are celebrated at the renowned Reforest Festival at the serene Bodhi Khaya Nature Retreat this Easter weekend. Hosted by local environmental organisation Greenpop, which was co-founded by award-winning South African folk musician Jeremy Loops (real name Jeremy Thomas Hewitt), the annual flagship tree-planting and restoration event is set to feature a range of activities for the entire family to enjoy.

This includes interactive art installations, wellness activities and workshop on topics such as eco-anxiety, sustainable living and conservation. There will also be kids yoga, nature walks and educational programs. Attendees can also enjoy a diverse range of locally-sourced food, amidst the venue’s natural beauty surroundings.

Environmental matters will front and centre as participants are set to hand planet Earth a lifeline by planting scores of trees for future generations to enjoy. Reforest Festival 2024 plans to plant 5 000 trees during the weekend as well as an additional 15,000 within the valley. Local and international artists will also take to the stage, including Loops who will headline the festival.

‘’Returning to the Reforest Fest is like coming home,“ the musician said. “To have music, nature and purpose intertwine, each moment in this forest is a step towards a greener legacy, a journey I’ve cherished since our first tree all those years ago.” There will also be the Namaste Bae healing ceremony which will be led by comedian Rob van Vuuren and promises to be a comedic catharsis experience.

Where: Bodhi Khaya Nature Retreat in Standford. When: Friday, March 29, to Monday, April 1. Cost: Tickets start from R150 and can be purchased from Quicket.

Waterfront Easter Fun Celebrate Easter at the V&A Waterfront with a range of activities for all ages. Easter Bunny photo opportunity

Capture a memorable moment with the Easter Bunny and his helpers who will also be handing out Easter eggs to the kids. Where: Victoria Wharf Centre Court & The Amphitheatre. When: From Friday, March 29, to Saturday, March 30, from 12pm - 4pm on both days.

V&A family Egg-scape Battery Park and Adventure Works will host an Easter egg hunt adventure for the whole family to enjoy. This egg-hunting competition will feature team challenges, lawn games, and lots of great prizes.

Where: Battery Park. When: March 30 - 31, at 9am. Cost: Free.

Face painting – Easter edition The joyful and vibrant Easter theme is set to be painted on the faces of youngsters this weekend, as they enjoy the many festivities at the venue. Where: The Amphitheatre.

When: March 29 - 31, from 10pm - 4pm. Picture: INSTAGRAM Neighbourhood Easter auditions Aspiring performers are invited to bring their talents to life on one of the three audition stages.

Successful artists will gain access to the V&A Waterfront’s mentorship programme. Venue: The Amphitheatre. Date: March 29 - 3, from 12pm to 4pm.

Cost: Free. Karien de Waal presents: “Join Bands Not Gangs Easter Concert” This gathering seeks to use music to combat gangsterism on the Cape Flats.

The organisation's Mentors Band will be performing alongside the gospel-vocal style Friendship Choir. The concert will be opened by the Heatherley Court Youth Band, who consist of pupils aged between 12-15. Where: The Amphitheatre.

When: Saturday, March 30, from 2.30pm. Cost: Free V&A Record & Music Fair – Easter edition

The Easter edition of the music fair will see 30 traders with over 6 000 records and other music memorabilia be made available, as several DJs take to the decks throughout the day. There will also be band merchandise, branded clothing and cassettes on sale. Where: The Watershed.

When: March 30 - 31, from 10pm - 2pm. Cost: Free. V&A Kids Market: Easter Edition

This is a platform for the little ones to showcase their creative skills so come and support young entrepreneurs in the making as they learn how to run a profitable venture. Venue: Centre Court. When: March 30 - 31, from 10pm - 2pm.

Cost: Free. The Grand Beach Club Take part in a Easter egg hunt with surprises for grown-ups and delicious chocolate eggs for the kids.

There will also be live entertainment for all to enjoy. Where: Grand Africa Cafe & Beach. When: Sunday, March 31, from 1pm.

Cost: TBC but booking via Dineplan is essential. Galileo Open Air Cinema Enjoy Easter Sunday with an outdoor screening of “Shrek 2”.

Bring the whole family to enjoy the renowned animated movie on the lush lawn. Where: Battery Park. Date: Sunday, March 31, at 7.30pm.