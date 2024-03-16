Jo-Ann Strauss previews Cape Town Carnival with viral Tshwala Bami dance

The Cape Town Carnival, a highlight of the city’s cultural calendars, is back with a bang. At the core of the carnival is a community-driven ethos, where community groups, choreographers, costume designers, and float builders dedicate months of passion and effort to create the stunning displays that grace the parade route.

From firefighters to African rhythms, belly dancers to dragons, and marching bands to larger-than-life floats, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The carnival takes place along the Fan Walk in Green Point, starting on Somerset Road near the Green Point Circle and ending at Chiappini Street. The festivities kick off with the opening of Carnival Villages, offering attendees a chance to open up to the atmosphere and enjoy performances by local artists.

As the sun sets, the themed parade unfolds, featuring a variety of colourful floats and performers. With over 1 500 performers from 43 community groups participating, the parade promises to be a spectacle like no other. Following the parade, the celebration continues with an exciting after-party featuring DJs Tyson, Shannon, and Liam, ensuring the carnival spirit lasts well into the night. Food vendors and trucks will keep attendees fuelled throughout the evening. The fabulously glamorous Strauss dropped a video clip that's overflowing with Lekker vibes, and honey, we are totally here for it.

She wrote: "It's time for the @capetowncarnival and I'm super excited to join the spectators on the Fan Walk on 16 March for a #LEKKER celebration of all that makes us so proudly Capetonian. "And today they let me join in for a rehearsal and I had to try the #TshwalaBami dance 😂👌🏽be gentle with your comments please 😂😂😂 thanks @tamekastephanus for the help with the moves - what a fun morning 👌🏽😍." In an interview with "Cape Town ETC" Strauss said: "It's just lekker. It is a fantastic theme this year, and we must celebrate what makes us uniquely Capetonian, so let us have some fun.

“There’s enough sadness in the world and the Cape Town Carnival is such a wonderful chance for us to all unite, be together and realise the potential of the city’s creativity.” Floats and performers will parade from the start point at the corner of Somerset Road (Green Point circle) to the end point at Somerset Road and Chiappini Street at the following times: 3pm: Carnival Villages opens, along with Carnival Village acts.

6pm: The Parade Opening followed by the firefighters, Harleys and more. 7pm-10pm: The Themed Parade. LEKKER! 9pm-11.45pm: After Party, featuring DJ Tyson, DJ Shannon and DJ Liam - in Carnival Village 1.