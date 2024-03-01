5 incredible food and drink shows you cannot miss this year

From the Western Cape to Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal, food and drink shows are a phenomenon that unites foodies and cocktail lovers across the country. Offering a range of activities from hands-on masterclasses led by South Africa’s top chefs to food markets, once-in-a-lifetime cooking collaborations, and inspirational debates, these shows will feed the mind and the soul.

Take inspiration for your 2024 travels from our list below that you do not want to miss. Timour Hall Estate where the Constantia Food Festival will be taking place. Picture: Timour Hall Estate website Constantia Food Festival Celebrating the rich gastronomic heritage of South Africa, this extravaganza brings together food enthusiasts, guest chefs, local producers and eager visitors from far and wide.

In addition to the incredible food, the Constantia Food Festival will this year also feature a range of exciting activities and entertainment for the whole family. From cooking demonstrations by guest chefs, interactive workshops, and tastings, to live music performances and children’s activities, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are a devoted foodie, an aspiring home cook, or simply looking to immerse yourself in a vibrant atmosphere filled with delicious aromas and flavours, the show promises an unforgettable experience. Constantia Food Festival will take place on Saturday, March 2, at Timour Hall Estate. The festival will start at 10am and admission is free.

It is once again time for the Schweppes Pretoria Gin Festival. Picture: SA Gin Society Facebook Pretoria Gin Festival People of Pretoria, we hope you are ready. It is also once again time for the Schweppes Pretoria Gin Festival. Hosted by the SA Gin Society, this year will be bigger and better, so gather your friends and get your tickets. Guests can expect to explore a variety of local gin products at this event.

As usual, there will also be awesome food trucks and amazing live music available. Picnic blankets and camp chairs are welcome. The festival will be held at the lovely Fire And Wine in Zwavelpoort on Saturday, March 23, from 12 midday until 10 pm. The ticket price includes a complimentary gin cocktail on arrival and tickets are available under Howler.

Bunny chow. File image Bunny Chow Festival Durban A humble loaf of bread filled with curry that transcended time and solidified its place as being part of South African culture, Durban more especially, due to the large population of Indian people will be celebrated once again this year. The bunny chow is a staple not only in Durban but across SA. It represents the fabric of SA’s rich and colourful heritage. A bunny chow is made from half a loaf of bread with the inside scooped out and kept to dip in the gravy.

The hollow loaf is then filled with delicious authentic Indian curry made from lamb, mutton or vegetables. Beef, chicken, or mince can also be used. If reading this is now making you salivate, then the Bunny Chow Festival is where you should be. The festival will be a one-day event that will celebrate this special dish. It is happening on Sunday, June 9, at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Tickets are coming at Webtickets.

Mzansi Food & Drink Show At the Mzansi Food & Drink Show, you will experience a 5-in-1 culinary expo that is sure to delight your taste buds and leave you wanting more. The show is the brainchild of RX Africa, the company behind some of the country's premiere events.

The mega food and drink festival will incorporate previously hosted shows, including the hugely successful and popular Coffee & Chocolate Expo and Fire & Feast Meat Festival with new additions the Fine Food & Wine Show, the Bar & Good Spirits Showcase, and the Mzansi Food Market. Visitors to the show will be able to enjoy food and drink tastings, cooking demos, masterclasses, special offers, and a marketplace filled with gastronomic delights. It promises to be a fun-filled event, catering for the whole family, and taking place over a long weekend that includes Father’s Day on June 16 and Youth Day on June 17, between 9 am and 6 pm.

Taking place at the Kyalami Convention Centre, follow their social media pages for more info on ticket sales. Iced tea cordial ‘Two In A Bush’ will be one of the exhibitors at the Good Life Show. Picture: Two In A Bush website Good Life Show The Good Life Show is one of Africa's premier food, drink, and sustainable living events where you get to meet with anyone with an interest in food, health, wellness, the environment, or more eco-living as well as trade professionals including retail and food service industries, seeking innovative, high-quality products.

Along with plant-based food and drink items available, there will also be organic, ethical, and sustainable food and household products on show and on sale, and all the producers will be able to answer any questions about their products, their origins and benefits. This year, the Good Life Show will also be collaborating with the SA Chefs Association. The SACA, which celebrates its “Golden Jubilee” anniversary (50 years) this year, will curate and host the “Tasting the Future” talks.