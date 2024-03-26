‘The Promise' musical promises to uplift the soul of theatregoers this Easter

The story of Jesus Christ is set to be portrayed like never before in the theatre production, "The Promise." This captivating musical promises to touch theatregoer’s hearts and uplift their souls this Easter weekend.

The show is based on the death, resurrection and ascension of Jesus Christ. Through enthralling performances and soul-stirring music, audiences will be transported to the heart of Christ’s story. From the birth of “The Son of God’" and ”His humble beginnings“ to the profound moments of ”His ministry“ and ”His miraculous acts“, "The Promise" is set to bring these timeless tales to life.

Each scene is crafted with care and attention to detail, ensuring that every moment is authentic, reverent and that it resonates with the audience. "The Promise" is more than just a theatrical performance. It is also an opportunity to reflect on the significance of Easter and the profound impact of the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. Through the trials and triumphs depicted on stage, viewers are invited to rediscover the depth of the Prophet’s love and sacrifice.

Whether you're a devoted follower of Christ or simply seeking inspiration, "The Promise" offers something for everyone. The production is a chance to experience the power of hope and redemption in a meaningful and tangible way. It is set to renew audience’s faith as it seeks to leave them feeling uplifted and encouraged.

Where: The Good Hope Christian Centre in Ottery. When: From Friday, March 29, to Sunday March 31. Cost: Tickets are priced between R70 - R100 and can be purchased from Webtickets.

Kim Blanché Adonis, the star of ‘My Fellow South Africans.’ Picture: Instagram. “My Fellow South Africans” This production is a multi-sketch satirical commentary which will have the audience thinking deeply, all while laughing until you cry this weekend. “My Fellow South Africans” emulates the award-winning “Pay Back the Curry” theatre format, which involves one-hander Kim Blanché Adonis taking centre stage as the show’s only performer.

As the star of the one-person show, she is set to utilise comedy, singing, poetry, physical theatre and character sketches to provide sharp and critical commentary on contemporary South African themes. The South African actress and comedian is no stranger to the local theatre comedy scene as she previously starred in the production, “He Had It Coming,” in which she received widespread applause. She also won the Woordtrofee for Best Achievement in a Solo show at the 2023 Toyota US Woordfees.

Developed with support by Artscape and the University of Johannesburg, “My Fellow South Africans” which was written by Mike van Graan, has already been performed several times in formal theatre spaces. Adonis has also taken the show to schools, corporate boardrooms, retirement villages and even in people’s homes. “The play is a satirical piece that takes on many contemporary South African themes – corruption, transformation, fees must fall, inequality and privilege, racism and xenophobia – but it does so in a way that makes audiences laugh while getting them to think afresh about these themes,”

“The main intention of the piece is to encourage audiences to think about our country and to be engaged as active citizens in helping to change it for the better,” van Graan said. “My Fellow South Africans” consists of strong language and is not suitable to those under the age of 16. Where: AKTV Griesselsaal in Oudtshoorn.

When: Friday, March 29, to Sunday, March 31. Cost: Tickets cost R135 - R165 and are available through Webtickets. Christof van der Berg. Picture: INSTAGRAM “Chronicles Of A Nomad - That Place Of Golden Waterfalls”

Christof van der Berg, a seasoned artist with a rich history of performances spanning over 40 countries, has recently ventured into Afrikaans music writing. His latest release, "Movie," draws inspiration from his personal experiences and musical adventures around the globe. Van der Berg's music is unique as it was shaped by his vibrant South African upbringing.

He is now bringing that unique sound to life in an engaging 80-minute cabaret. As a skilled pianist and storyteller, Van der Berg invites the audience on a captivating journey with his soulful sounds. From his early days as a young boy growing up under the guidance of a wise Sotho woman on a mystical salt farm in the Free State to his adventures in the vibrant Bohemian world of Cape Town's southern suburbs, his story is full of charm and intrigue.

These diverse cultures are reflected in his music and throughout his stage performances, the theatre persona takes the audience on adventures to distant lands. With a mix of English, Afrikaans and Sotho, his storytelling and sonic offerings have been described as genuine and authentic as his personal experiences also add layers of depth. Where: Masque Theatre in Muizenberg