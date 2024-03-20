Customers are urged to shop smart this Easter

By: Jonathan Holden As the Easter holiday approaches, we encourages consumers to prioritise financial responsibility and avoid falling into debt traps.

In the context of persistently high inflation and recent fuel-price hikes, SOLshop encourages consumers to spend wisely and look after their financial well-being during the upcoming Easter holiday season. The rising costs of essentials like fuel and food are a shared concern for consumers everywhere. This Easter, it's crucial for individuals and families to adopt smart money-saving strategies to protect their finances." Here are some key tips to help consumers navigate their Easter shopping and travels responsibly:

Prioritise needs over wants. With retailers bombarding shoppers with flashy discounts and tempting promotions, it's easy to succumb to impulse purchases. However, we advises consumers to pause and evaluate whether they truly need the items on offer. Avoid getting lured into buying unnecessary items, especially those falling under “buy more, save more” schemes like “buy three and get the cheapest free”. Explore group-buying and social e-commerce. Instead of solely relying on traditional retail channels, consider exploring group-buying or social e-commerce. These platforms offer competitive prices and exclusive deals, allowing consumers to stretch their budget further without compromising on quality. Budget wisely. With winter school holidays approaching, it's essential for consumers to budget effectively. Whether it's purchasing winter clothing, stocking up on back-to-school essentials, or planning a trip or activities to keep the kids entertained, having a well-defined budget can prevent overspending and financial stress.

Use your reward points: Most retailers now offer reward programmes and the holidays are a good time to use your built-up reward points. Shop around for deals at these retailers to ensure maximum value. Travel this holiday: With the increase in petrol and toll prices, it is best to shop around when either filling up your tank or choosing public transport. Travelling during the holiday season can become expensive, so ensure you pack snacks and drinks so that you don’t have to buy unnecessary food on the way. This Easter, we encourage everyone to shop smart, prioritise their needs, to make informed purchasing decisions.