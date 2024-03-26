It’s Easter Feaster time at SPAR with daily deals

For many, Easter is a time of celebration and tradition, marked by gatherings with loved ones and delicious meals. However, the financial strain brought on by the increased cost of living may require families to adjust their usual celebrations, which includes cutting back on spending.

“We know that this year, shoppers may find themselves opting for more budget-friendly food options, scaling back on expensive ingredients, or forgoing non-essential purchases altogether”, says Mpudi Maubane, National PR, Communications & Sponsorships Manager at The SPAR Group.

At SPAR, we believe in making the everyday lives of our customers easier by offering the best quality at the very best value - and this becomes even more important during challenging times. Over the next few weeks, we’ve committed to helping South Africans save money with special deals on Easter treats and grocery essentials, like our Easter Feaster basket, which includes SPAR Refined White Sugar 2.5kg, SPAR Sunflower Cooking Oil 750ml, SPAR Cake Wheat Flour 2.5kg and SPAR Margarine Brick 500g all for R99.

Easter Egg Rockyroad Cheesecake Bars. Image: Supplied.

Shopping SPAR’s house brand products is another way for shoppers to save more every day. They offer customers a way to buy smartly and get more for less across various ranges and categories. “Many people don’t realise it, but our SPAR brand products are among the most affordable in the market. And, when shopping with their SPAR Rewards card, shoppers can benefit from saving even more with monthly deals and promotions across a range of products on a daily basis,” continues Maubane.