Inclusive Arts Festival invites audiences to embrace the magic of its offerings

The Drama Factory and The Playhouse Theatre are gearing up to host the highly anticipated Inclusive Arts Festival. The gathering, curated by Storywood Inclusive Arts, will take place from March 13 to 20.

For this week-long festival, venues will be transformed into hubs of accessible theatre which welcome audiences of all abilities. The festival boasts a diverse line-up of theatre productions and arts workshops, as it is meticulously designed to cater to audiences with complex needs. Festival director Margot Wood emphasised their mission to create an inclusive space where everyone feels valued and can embrace the magic of the arts.

“We wish to create a safe space for audiences with complex needs who often feel unwelcome or overwhelmed at the usual arts events,” Wood said. Meanwhile, The Drama Factory founder, Sue Diepeveen shared Wood’s sentiments as she expressed pride in this collaborative venture. “Theatre is a wide-ranging sensory experience that is not always accessible for all,” Diepeveen added.

“We are delighted to be presenting these shows which all audiences can enjoy.” The Inclusive Arts Festival aims not only to provide entertainment but to also facilitate information and skill-sharing among parents, caregivers and theatre practitioners. Some of the theatre productions at the festival will include:

“Boxed” An engaging production which is tailored for young audiences with hearing challenges. This captivating show will be presented in a non-verbal format as it dives into the world of parcel delivery.

When: March 13 at 11am and March 14 at 2pm. “Trophy Wife” Diepeveen’s delightful production follows Marie on her quest for love. The production will include the services of a sign language interpreter for audiences with hearing challenges to enjoy.

“Sailaway” This show centres around sailors who embark on a unique adventure to find the Golden Pearl. There are three versions of the production, with each made to suit the needs of different audiences.

It is also designed to be extra engaging for those with various conditions, including Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and Profound and Multiple Learning Disabilities (PMLD). When: March 14 at 11am and March 15 at 9am and 11am. “Musicals – in the Dark”

Neil Rademan, Janel Speelman and Veronica Bell present beloved musical theatre songs in a unique way during this feature production. The show is performed in the dark and is designed for both sighted and non-sighted audiences. When: March 16 at 4pm.

“The Nose” This theatre production is an entertaining and whimsical short musical. It is family-friendly and suitable for all ages.

When: March 17 at 3pm. The cost for the festival’s shows vary and free options are available. Bookings can be made at Quicket. ‘WILD’ at Kalk Bay Theatre. Picture: Instagram. ‘Wild’

Western fans are in for a treat as this production promises to take them on a “buckwild and knee-slapping adventure.” Presented by Followspot Productions, this neo-western extravaganza “ain’t your grandma’s hoedown,” producers explained. “It’s a raucous blend of cirque, burlesque, cabaret and comedy that'll have you hootin’ and hollerin’ from start to finish.”

“Saddle up and hold onto your hats because this here show ain’t pullin’ no punches.” “Prepare to be dazzled by the most outrageous talent this side of the ol’ dusty trail,” they added. From jaw-dropping acrobatics to sassy comedy routines, “Wild” promises to be a rip-roaring good time.

The show’s producers added that the dress code for the show is Wild West outfits. “We’re talkin’ tassel chaps, cowboy hats and all the frills in between.” Where: Kalk Bay Theatre.

When: March 14 and 16 at 8.30pm. Theatregoers are urged to arrive between 7.45pm and 8pm. Cost: Tickets start from R335 and can be purchased from Quicket.

‘Dance of The La Gumas’ Alex La Guma’s literary contributions are being celebrated in an entertaining and informative theatre production. The literary giant faced persecution and exile during apartheid for his contentious work. But his legacy endures as his various activist writings are still celebrated worldwide.

La Guma’s work is a mix of dance, poetry, and tough experiences, showing resilience in the face of injustice. “Dance of The La Gumas”, centres around the renowned novelist’s incredible journey as it also features love, hardship and global experiences. Through this play, writers Basil Appollis and Sylvia Vollenhoven bring La Guma’s words to life, showing how his stories still holds relevance today.

With actors like Elton Landrew and Rehane Abrahams, the play highlights how the effects of apartheid continue to linger. Where: Artscape Theatre in Foreshore. When: March 13 -16 and 19 - 23 at 7.30pm.