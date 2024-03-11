Madonna opens up about terrifying near-death experience

Madonna, the ultimate material girl, had to adjust her world tour plans last year due to a health crisis. The 65-year-old singer was hospitalized for a severe bacterial infection, which led doctors to induce a four-day coma to aid her recovery—an unexpected journey, to say the least.

At a recent performance on her "Celebration Tour" in Los Angeles, Madonna openly shared her harrowing experience, referring to it as a "near-death experience". She confessed to feeling frightened and confused while in the coma but regained consciousness and firmly said, "no". "I didn't know for four days because I was in an induced coma, but when I woke up, the first word I said was, 'no'.“

At her concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Madonna revisited her health scare, acknowledging it as a "surprise" and expressing gratitude to her attending doctor, Dr. David Agus. She explained the physical challenges she faced while recuperating, including her struggles to regain energy and mobility. She added: “I know that sounds insane, but it was difficult, and I didn’t know when I could get up again and when I could be myself again and when I would have my energy back. It was a strange thing to finally not feel like I was in control.

“And that was my lesson to let go.” Madonna shared her concerns about her energy levels, recovery progress and tour readiness. His advice was straightforward: soak up the sun for vitamin D and ensure kidney health. Recently, a collaboration between Kylie Minogue and Madonna left fans buzzing. @PopCulture2000s tweeted: "Madonna and Kylie Minogue performing 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' together is History."

madonna and kylie minogue performing ‘can’t get you out of my head’ together is History. pic.twitter.com/SW8RsnWADH — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) March 8, 2024 But not all fans were impressed by her dance moves @Louise21537278 commented: “Kylie dressed lovely and performing her hit and Madonna inappropriately thrusting on her. Can't make it up lol.” @BlackCa13100383 wrote: “Madonna is so cringe 😬 Like you had your time. A lot of time. Sit your ass down already 🤦🏽.”