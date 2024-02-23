New study reveals South Africa has the highest prevalence of UTIs

A recent study published in the “Journal of Health and Biological Sciences” has revealed that South Africa has the highest prevalence of urinary tract infections (UTIs) among eight sub-Saharan African countries. The study found that the overall prevalence of UTIs in sub-Saharan Africa is 32.12%, with South Africa recording the highest prevalence at 67.6%, followed by Nigeria at 43.65% and Zambia at 38.25%.

In South Africa, UTIs are particularly common among women, with factors such as compromised immunity, diabetes, and poor personal hygiene contributing to the increased risk of contracting UTIs. Elani van Zyl, Critical Care Product manager for Pharma Dynamics, highlighted that 25–30% of women between the ages of 20 and 40 experience recurrent infections, with two UTIs in six months or three in a year considered as recurrent UTIs. Van Zyl explained: “Bladder infections (cystitis) occur when tiny microbes travel up the urethra and into the bladder, causing an uncomfortable and painful infection in the lower urinary tract.

“While easily treatable, UTIs can spread into your upper urinary tract and cause a host of problems, which is why a proper diagnosis early on is important." She also pointed out that anatomically, women are more prone to UTIs due to having a shorter urethra than men. This shorter distance between the bladder and the external environment makes it easier for bacteria to travel up the urethra and reach the bladder, leading to infections.

Sexual activity can also introduce unwanted bacteria into the urinary tract. Picture: Sora Shimazaki Pexels “Sexual activity can also introduce unwanted bacteria into the urinary tract since the urethra in women is much closer to the anus than in men, which makes it easier for bacteria to wind up in the bladder.” According to Van Zyl, mechanical contraception methods such as spermicides, diaphragms, and cervical caps can increase the risk of UTIs by disrupting the balance of bacteria in the vagina or causing irritation to the urinary tract. “In men, prostate problems can increase their risk of UTIs.”

Van Zyl explained that a swollen prostate can affect different parts of the urinary system, making it difficult for urine to flow through the narrow tube. This can lead to inflammation, increasing the risk of bacterial infection and potentially causing cystitis and/or prostatitis in men. While E coli is responsible for more than 80% of UTIs, other bacteria such as Klebsiella pneumoniae and Staphylococcus aureus can also contribute to the disease, albeit to a lesser extent. Van Zyl added that, while antibiotics are the best treatment for UTIs, preventing these infections is critical in the fight against antibiotic resistance and ensuring the efficiency of these treatments in treating bacterial infections.

To prevent bladder infections or UTIs, Van Zyl recommended adopting healthy lifestyle habits and practices that reduce the risk of bacterial growth and infection in the urinary tract. Some preventive measures include: Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps flush bacteria out of the urinary tract, reducing the risk of infection. Aim for around six to eight glasses of water a day unless otherwise advised by a health-care professional.

Maintain good hygiene: Women should wipe from front to back after using the bathroom to prevent the spread of bacteria from the anus to the urethra. Keeping the genital area clean and dry helps prevent bacterial growth. Urinate when needed: Don't hold urine for long periods as this can allow bacteria to multiply in the urinary tract. Empty your bladder regularly, especially after sexual intercourse. Practise safe sex: Using condoms during sexual intercourse can help reduce the risk of introducing bacteria into the urinary tract. Urinating before and after intercourse may also help flush out bacteria.

Avoid irritating products: Certain feminine hygiene sprays, douches, or scented products may irritate the urethra and increase the risk of UTIs. Opt for mild, unscented products instead. Also, change nappies or incontinence pads promptly once soiled. Wear breathable clothing: Tight-fitting clothing, especially synthetic materials, can create a warm and moist environment that encourages bacterial growth. Wear breathable cotton underwear to help keep the genital area dry. Boost your immune system: A healthy immune system helps fight off infections. Maintain a balanced diet, exercise regularly and get adequate sleep to support your immune system.