STI Infections on the rise – experts warn of impending public health crisis

In recent years, the number of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) has been on the rise, and the Covid-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the problem. New data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed that more than 2.5 million cases of STIs were reported in 2021 alone, representing a 7% increase from the previous year.

Dr Leandro Mena, director of the CDC’s Division of STD Prevention, told CNN that the STI epidemic in the US was growing. As of 2021, chlamydia accounted for more than half of reported cases, with rates increasing by about 4%. There was a dramatic increase in the number of cases of gonorrhoea and syphilis in one year, including an alarming increase in the number of infections passed through pregnancy to babies.

He pointed out that the pandemic clearly had an impact on sexual health and a lack of access to medical care, including STI testing and treatment, may have increased the risk of contracting an STI.

According to the WHO data, countries such as South Africa have been among the hardest hit by the recent STI surge, with high rates of HIV, syphilis, and gonorrhoea. Moreover, there has been an increase in antibiotic-resistant strains of STIs, which can make treatment more difficult and costly. The implications for individuals who contract an STI can be both physical and emotional. Many STIs can have long-term health consequences, such as infertility or chronic pain. Additionally, the shame and stigma associated with STIs can be a barrier to seeking treatment and support. picture by Dainis Graveris /Pexels To combat the rise in STIs, individuals must prioritise safe sexual practices, such as using condoms and getting tested regularly. Healthcare providers must also be equipped to provide education, testing, and treatment for STIs, especially in areas with high rates of infection.

South Africa has the highest number of STI cases in the continent, with an estimated 7 million people living with HIV/Aids and high rates of syphilis and gonorrhoea. The country has a prevalence rate of 18.9% for syphilis, which is the highest in the world, and a 10.5% prevalence rate for gonorrhoea. While HIV prevention and treatment have improved in recent years, more needs to be done to address the rising rates of other STIs. It's also important to prioritise sexual health education, including information about safe sex practices and the importance of regular STI testing. By prioritising sexual health, we can work towards reducing the prevalence of STIs and improving the overall health and well-being of individuals and communities.