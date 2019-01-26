Sevens
Sevens Highlights
Blitzboks ‘good to go’ in Hamilton, says Shakes
Following his standout performances for the SA Rugby Sevens Academy, Siviwe 'Shakes' Soyizwapi has made a name for himself with the senior Blitzboks side22 January 2019 | Sevens
Powell seeks improvement from his Blitzboks
After a disappointing result in Dubai and in the second tournament of the season in Cape Town, the BlitzBoks want to get back to winning ways21 January 2019 | Sevens
Things look a bit different for the Blitzboks
With a less-than-preferred start to this season's World Series, the Blitzbokke will want to show that they can successfully defend their title21 January 2019 | Sevens
Blitzboks plan to get back to winning ways in Hamilton, Sydney
After losing a large number of playing personnel to fifteens last season, coach Neil Powell brought in a number of youngsters from the academy18 January 2019 | Sevens