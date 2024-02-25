Blitzboks lose again at Vancouver Sevens as Ireland march on

The Blitzboks lost their final Pool C match 22-10 against Ireland on Saturday at BC Place in Vancouver, hence missing the quarterfinals of the SVNS series for the first time this season. They did recover some pride later in the day, beating Canada 20-14 to stay in the hunt for some valuable series points.

The Blitzboks now face Australia on Sunday at 9.21pm (SA time) for the ninth/tenth place in their final game in what is a disappointing tournament for the team. The defeat against Ireland meant that the SA side finished last in their pool for the first time this season also. At halftime, things were still tight, with the Irish leading 10-5, but two late tries killed off any Cup hopes the SA side had for this weekend.

Ireland in control Ireland did well to control the aerial battle and kick-offs, while some poor defence by individuals in the Blitzboks jersey handed the Irish good momentum when needed. There was some joy for David Brits, who scored a first-ever try in the series, but that was one of only a few things to celebrate in that performance. Canada was the next opponent on Saturday evening. This time around, the Blitzboks, clearly stung by their pool demise, rocked the host union with two early tries by Impi Visser and just before the break, another by Rosko Specman.