Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Monday, March 4, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Stellar debut for Antoine Dupont as France win LA World Rugby SVNS Series title

France's Antoine Dupont and teammates celebrate after winning the 2024 HSBC Rugby Sevens Los Angeles tournament final men's match against Great Britain at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on March 3, 2024. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

France's Antoine Dupont and teammates celebrate after winning the 2024 HSBC Rugby Sevens Los Angeles tournament final men's match against Great Britain at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on March 3, 2024. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

Published 4h ago

Share

France beat Great Britain 21-0 in Sunday's championship match to capture the World Rugby SVNS Series title at Los Angeles, completing a stellar debut for Antoine Dupont.

Antoine Zeghdar's try and a conversion by Stephen Parez-Edo Martin in the seventh minute lifted France ahead 7-0 at half-time.

Martin converted his own try in the ninth minute for a 14-0 French lead and Theo Fornier added a try in the 13th minute and converted to seal France's championship.

The crown marked a triumphant debut in the format for former World Rugby Player of the Year Dupont, France's 15-a-side captain and scrumhalf.

Dupont switched to sevens in a bid to compete for Paris Olympic gold later this year. He debuted last weekend when France finished third at Vancouver and helped deliver the squad's first title of the season.

In the earlier semi-finals, France held off Ireland 26-24 while Great Britain edged Spain 10-7.

France advanced when Ireland's Billy Dardis missed a conversion kick after Terry Kennedy scored his second try in the 15th minute.

Rayan Rebbadj delivered a try and three conversions for France, which also had tries from Zeghdar, Dupont and Paulin Riva.

The French had seized a 26-12 lead before Zac Ward and Kennedy struck in the final minutes to lift the Irish within reach.

In the other semi-final, Robbie Fergusson's try in the fifth minute gave Great Britain a 5-0 half-time lead and Alex Davis added another in the ninth minute that made the difference.

Tobias Sainz-Trapaga scored a try for the Spaniards in the 12th minute and Juan Ramos added a conversion but it was too little and too late.

In the women's final, Michaela Blyde scored three tries to power second-place New Zealand over series leader Australia 29-14. In the semi-finals, the Aussies ousted the United States 26-19 and the Kiwis eliminated Canada 31-12.

AFP

Related Topics:

United StatesFranceBlitzboksWorld Rugby Sevens SeriesRugby