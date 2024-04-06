Blitzboks march on to quarters of Hong Kong Sevens with Samoa thumping

The Blitzboks continued their perfect record at the Hong Kong Sevens on day two, with a thumping 26-7 win over Samoa on Saturday morning. Though the South Africans had already qualified for the quarters courtesy of their wins over Ireland and Spain on Friday - there were some areas Blitzboks interim coach Philip Snyman wanted to work on for the second day of the competition.

Against Ireland the Blitzboks had built a big lead, but allowed Ireland back into the game in the latter stages of the clash. With Spain, the Blitzboks conceded a try before they clicked into action and dominated the rest of the clash. In their match agains Samoa, however, the Blitzboks started like a house on fire with three unanswered tries in the first half.

Triple strike Shilton van Wyk, Quewin Nortje and Impi Visser were all over for tries inside the first eight minutes to build a 19-0 lead with Dewald Human slotting two of the three conversions. In fact, during this period, the Blitzboks were reduced to six men in the fifth minute when Ryan Oosthuizen was yellow-carded.

Samoa finally got on the score sheet with a try from Uaina Tui Sione which was converted by Des Sepulona Faoa to make it 19-7 in the 13th minute. The response was swift and final from the Blitzboks as Shaun Williams scored a try to add to his try-scoring exploits on day one. Human again obliged with the conversion to see South Africa to a comfortable 26-7 victory. South Africa will now march on to the quarterfinals later in the day, against Australia in their final game on day two at 6.01pm SA time.