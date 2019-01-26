Springboks
Smiling Pat Lambie was a tough guy, on and off the rugby field
Pat Lambie was a wonderfully balanced player, says Bok coach Rassie Erasmus
‘Ultimate professional, gentleman’ Pat Lambie lauded by Habana, Mtawarira after retirement
Three overseas-based players who would have caught the attention of Bok coach Rassie
Springboks Highlights
Advertisement
More from Springboks
Bok captain Siya Kolisi shortlisted for 'Sporting Moment of the Year' at Laureus Awards
The annual Laureus World Sports Awards will again take place in Monaco on February 188 January 2019 | Springboks
I don’t think Nelson Mandela would’ve supported quotas, says Springbok captain Siya Kolisi
“Imagine if I had not gone to an English (high) school. I would not have eaten properly, I would not have grown properly.”7 January 2019 | Springboks
Springbok Etzebeth set for French move
Toulon club president Mourad Boudjellal said the 27-year-old Eben Etzebeth had finalised an agreement earlier in the week14 December 2018 | Springboks
Bok coaches to franchises a win-win for all involved
Bok coach Rassie Erasmus and his coaching team have made themselves available to support the franchises across South Africa13 December 2018 | Springboks