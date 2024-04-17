Springbok captain Siya Kolisi named in TIME 100 most influential people of 2024

This feat cemented his place in the hearts of South Africans and rugby fans across the world. “Siya Kolisi, as the captain of the national rugby team, is right at the centre,” wrote renowned South African comedian Trevor Noah. “He’s been the embodiment of hope during a time in which many South Africans find it hard to hold on to any. Through political strife, an energy crisis, and the effects of COVID-19, Siya has made rugby into something more than just a competition. His multiple victories — the country’s victories — have meant so much,” Noah continued.

“Through his wisdom and humility, Siya has taught us what a powerful captain should be: someone who serves and inspires those he leads. And for him to lead a team in a historically white sport, to be loved and adored by fans of all races, is an immense achievement. “Siya is an incessant warrior on the field, but he’s also a doting dad, a loving husband, and a great friend. He’s given so much to a nation of 62 million people. I hope he’s been savoring every moment of his success.” Earlier this year, returning Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus stated how he preferred the team’s captain to play his rugby in South Africa.

With Kolisi based in France, where he has been putting in impressive performances for Racing 92, he looks set to lose the Springbok captaincy. Speaking on it earlier this month, South Africa’s favourite son said he accepted he might no longer be called upon to lead the world champions.