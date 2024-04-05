Blitzboks coach Philip Snyman after perfect start: Still a work in progress

Following their two opening wins in the Hong Kong Sevens on Friday, Blitzboks interim coach Philip Snyman showered praise on his troops as they prepare for day two of the competition. The Blitzboks made a perfect start to their campaign, after they dispatched Ireland 22-17 in their first match before running 24-10 victors over Spain in their final clash of the day.

The two results meant South Africa have already qualified for the quarter-finals with one group match remaining on Saturday. Their final group match against Samoa, however, would provide the chance to iron out any weaknesses in their game said Snyman.

‘We want to top our pool’ “We’ll go back tonight and look at a lot of the mistakes we made. There’s still some errors we can work on and try to fix as quickly as possible before tomorrow when we play Samoa,” said Snyman. “[It’s] Definitely still a work in progress, we don’t focus on where we’re going to end. We want to top our pool, so two from two is great from the first day.”